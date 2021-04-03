COVID-19 Death Rates Higher in Obese Countries

Belgium has the highest number of deaths, followed by Slovenia and the UK. Italy and Portugal are 5th and 6th respectively, while the US is 8th. In all these countries, more than half the adult population is overweight.With the second-lowest level of overweight population, Vietnam has the lowest Covid death rate in the world.Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, commented that the report is a wake-up call for governments across the world to tackle obesity and the poor health it causes.he adds.The report states that although age is the biggest factor in the death toll, being overweight comes second.said Dr. Tim Lobstein, report author.Nearly 48% of COVID patients in the UK (where 64% of adults are overweight or obese) in intensive care are obese, 32% are overweight, and only 20% are of normal weight. In the USA (where 68% of adults are overweight and obese), 64% of COVID patients in intensive care are obese, 24% are overweight, and only 12% have normal weight.Lobstein adds.He says that the governments have been negligent and have failed to tackle obesity, despite setting targets at UN meetings.He points out that although many make a living selling individual weight plans and weight-loss products, these don't seem to work for our society due to its incentives for cheap food consumption and rising inequalities.Michael R Bloomberg, WHO ambassador, commented that the results highlight the importance of fighting obesity worldwide, specifically lower- and middle-income countries where rates are rising fastest.Source: Medindia