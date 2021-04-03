New Clock Can Measure Biological Age Precisely

The BiT age clock takes the set of genes read from DNA to make proteins for the cell into account.Earlier the transcriptome was considered too complex to indicate age as sometimes genes transcribe a large amount of mRNA and sometimes less. So it was impossible to develop precise aging clocks based on gene activity.However, Meyer and Schumacher eliminate the differences in gene activity using a mathematical trick.The BiT clock categorizes genes into two groups (on or off), thereby decreasing high variation and making aging predictable from the transcriptome.Meyer comments,BiT is based on around 1,000 different transcriptomes of C. elegans, with precisely known lifetimes. Model organisms like the nematode give a controllable view of the aging process, which allows discoveries of biomarkers as well as the effects of external influences (like UV radiation or nutrition on longevity).The clock gives room to accurately predict the pro-and anti-aging impacts of gene variants and various external factors. In addition, it also showed that immune response genes and neuron signaling are essential for the aging process.Schumacher explained that BiT age could also predict human age quickly and accurately.he adds.Source: Medindia