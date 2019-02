A single course of radiation or chemotherapy for early-stage 1 testicular cancer is safe and will not affect sperm counts, according to a first of its kind study undertaken at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

Does One Course of Chemotherapy Affect Sperm Count?

‘One course of chemotherapy or radiation for early-stage testis cancer has a minimal long term impact on sperm counts. These findings reassure young men hoping to become fathers in the future and might be afraid of the potential risk of treatment in causing infertility.’

Read More..

Effects of Multiple Rounds of Chemotherapy & Radiation in Testicular Cancer

Effects of Single Course of Chemotherapy in Sperm Counts of Testis Cancer Patients

The study enlisted 182 men aged between 18 and 50 years diagnosed with stage I testicular cancer and treated with surgical removal of the affected testis (orchiectomy) within the past five years

The duration of the study was from 2001-2006 and the patients were treated either at Lund or Stockholm

Following surgery, they received radiation (14 fractions of 1.8 Gy each, up to a total dose of 25 Gy) or one course of chemotherapy, or were just under close surveillance, 1.e. there was no postoperative treatment

All patients provided semen samples after orchiectomy before undergoing postoperative chemotherapy or radiation, and subsequently six months, one year, two years, three years and five years thereafter

From 2006 radiotherapy was ceased as standard treatment in Sweden due to the potential risk of causing secondary cancer

In men who received radiotherapy, there was a significant reduction in average sperm counts six months after treatment, but not in men who received chemotherapy

However, sperm counts started to rise in the radiation group following six months, and continued to increase in all groups for nearly 5 years following completion of treatment

Takeaways from This Study and Future Plans

Findings of the study will help doctors to provide evidence -based information to patients which would be reassuring to young men who hope to father sometime in the future, but more studies are needed to validate these findings before routine use in the clinical setting

which would be reassuring to young men who hope to father sometime in the future, but more studies are needed to validate these findings before routine use in the clinical setting Nevertheless, the authors still recommend procedures such as sperm banking and the possible necessity of assisted reproductive technologies as many of these men have low sperm counts even at the time of diagnosis of cancer

The next step will be to further studies to determine the adverse effects on sperm counts of various chemotherapy regimens.

Summary

Sperm count in Swedish clinical stage I testicular cancer patients following adjuvant treatment - (https://doi.org/10.1093/annonc/mdz017)

The study was led by Dr Kristina Weibring and the findings of the study appear in the leading cancer journalSeveral studies have found that multiple courses of chemotherapy or high doses of radiotherapy given to men having advanced stage testicular cancer can markedly decrease reduce sperm count and concentrations, potentially causing infertility . However, it remains unclear whether a single round of chemotherapy or radiotherapy in early-stage testicular cancer will affect sperm counts similarly or not.The aim of the studyincancer.Dr Kristina Weibring, a cancer doctor at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, said:The key findings of the study were as follows:The finding of the study thus indicate that a single round of radiation or chemotherapy following orchiectomy has an only minimal longterm impact on sperm counts with low risk of infertility.Dr Weibring said,A single cycle of radiation or chemotherapy for men with early-stage testicular cancer is safe and does not affect sperm counts and the findings should be reassuring to several young patients worldwide.Source: Medindia