Bag-mask Ventilation Technique to Make Breathing Tube Insertion Safer and Effective

Bag-mask ventilation during tracheal intubation supports patients' breathing and helps prevent complications and can potentially save lives during dangerous procedures.

Why is Ventilation Safe?

The PreVent Trial

Study Results

Conclusion

During surgery or a serious illness, patients may require support in breathing and tracheal intubation, the process of inserting a breathing tube is used for that. The complex procedure, which takes only 2 minutes to be performed, is proving fatal for thousands of Americans. About 40 percent of people with illness suffer low oxygen levels during tracheal intubation, which may potentially damage the brain and heart; around 2 percent suffer cardiac arrest which is frequently fatal.A new study from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), featured in thehas shown thatJonathan D. Casey, MD, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellow at VUMC and the first author of the study said,added Dr. Casey.Thetrial (Preventing Hypoxemia with Manual Ventilation during Endotracheal Intubation) was a multicenter trial of using bag-mask ventilation during tracheal intubation. The results of the trial have been published in the. In a country like the U.S, where more than 1.5 million patients undergo tracheal intubation each year, the study results could potentially influence a change in practice across the entire nation.On why bag-mask ventilation is not being used commonly, Dr. Casey said,added Dr. Casey, quoting the findings of the study.The multicenter trial was conducted in seven ICUs throughout the U.S. Adult patients who were a part of the trial, underwent the procedure with one group receiving ventilation with a bag-mask device, while the other had no ventilation between induction and laryngoscopy.A total of 401 patients had enrolled in the trial. Among them, in the bag-mask ventilation group, the lowest median oxygen saturation was 96 percent, whereas, it was 93 percent in the no-ventilation group.Using bag-mask ventilation during placement of a breathing tube has now become a routine at the Medical ICU of Vanderbilt.The Associate Director of the Medical ICU at Vanderbilt and senior author of the study Matthew W. Semler remarked,In conclusion,said David R. Janz, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Louisiana State University and a co-author on trial.Source: Medindia