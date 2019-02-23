Bag-mask ventilation technique can be used during tracheal intubation, which helps patients breathe better. Using this device will also help prevent complications and can potentially save lives during dangerous procedures, reveals a new study.

Bag-mask Ventilation Technique to Make Breathing Tube Insertion Safer and Effective

