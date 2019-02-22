Fluorescent Urine Test Can Detect Organ Transplant Rejection: Here’s How

Fluorescing urine can be indicative of organ transplant rejection

Fluorescing urine is capable of detecting organ transplant rejection, suggests a new study. This has been made possible by a new urine test that uses nanoparticle sensors. This test can detect organ rejection much earlier than is possible by conventional needle biopsy.