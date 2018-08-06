medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Menīs Health News

Male Infertility Treatment: New Insights Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 8, 2018 at 2:06 AM Menīs Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Combination clomiphene citrate (CC) + anastrozole (AZ) therapy shows promise in male infertility treatment.

The BJU International study found that combination CC+AZ therapy is safe and effective for patients with elevated estradiol or a low testosterone/estradiol ratio.
Male Infertility Treatment: New Insights Revealed
Male Infertility Treatment: New Insights Revealed

In the study of 51 men, AZ provided an effective means for lowering estradiol levels and increasing the testosterone/estradiol ratio following the initiation of CC therapy.

CC is a selective estrogen receptor modulator that increases gonadotropin production and indirectly stimulates androgen synthesis, but it is associated with increased estradiol levels. AZ is an aromatase inhibitor that decreases conversion of testosterone to estradiol.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Quiz on Male Infertility

Quiz on Male Infertility

Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples who are trying to conceive. In about 50% of these cases, male infertility is a major contributing factor. Many disorders and factors could contribute towards male infertility and treatment pattern may vary ...

Clomiphene

Clomiphene

This medication is an ovulatory stimulant, prescribed for infertility due to anovulation. It increases production of gonadotropins and causes the ovaries to release 1 or more ...

Anastrozole

Anastrozole

This medication is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause. This medication is also used in women, who have experienced menopause, ...

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Egg Donation

Egg Donation

The term Egg Donation is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Genetic Counseling

Genetic Counseling

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Genetic counseling

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Vaginitis

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Genetic Counseling Genetics of Male Infertility In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Vaginitis Egg Donation Artificial Insemination Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Dilatation and Curettage Varicocele 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...