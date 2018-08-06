Male Infertility Treatment: New Insights Revealed

Combination clomiphene citrate (CC) + anastrozole (AZ) therapy shows promise in male infertility treatment.



The BJU International study found that combination CC+AZ therapy is safe and effective for patients with elevated estradiol or a low testosterone/estradiol ratio.

In the study of 51 men, AZ provided an effective means for lowering estradiol levels and increasing the testosterone/estradiol ratio following the initiation of CC therapy.



‘Combination drug therapy found to be effective in the treatment of male infertility.’ CC is a selective estrogen receptor modulator that increases gonadotropin production and indirectly stimulates androgen synthesis, but it is associated with increased estradiol levels. AZ is an aromatase inhibitor that decreases conversion of testosterone to estradiol.



