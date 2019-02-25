CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Creates Invisible Stem Cells

Highlights:
- Autologous
induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are a great source of regeneration
for organ and tissue repair
- iPSCs are made
from fully mature fat or skin cells and can be reprogrammed to develop
into any cells comprising tissues or organs
- To circumvent
these problems, scientists have created "universal" induced pluripotent
stem cells (iPSCs) which can be safely used for transplants without being
attacked by the body's immune system
Autologous
induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are a great source of regeneration for
organ and tissue repair. iPSCs are made from fully mature fat or skin cells and
can be reprogrammed to develop into any cells comprising tissues or organs.
However, iPSCs have proved to be difficult at the clinical level as patients
are unreceptive to reprogramming and the process is time-consuming and
expensive.
To circumvent
these problems, scientists at the University of California, San Francisco have
created 'universal'
induced pluripotent stem cells
(iPSCs) which
can be safely used for transplants without being attacked by the body's immune
system. Scientists used CRISPR-Cas9 to edit three genes to avoid rejection.
This neat bit
of biogenetic engineering in lab studies has made pluripotent stem cells
which are functionally 'invisible'
to the
immune system thereby eliminating the risk of immune system attacks and
rejection.
CRISPR
Gene Editing and Stem
Cells
Dr. Tobias
Deuse, MD, Endowed Chair of Cardiac Surgery at UCSF, said that while pluripotent stem cells have immense potential to grow into any
adult tissue there is always the risk of the immune system mounting an attack.
The immune system is programmed to reject anybody it considers alien be it a
new organ, tissues or cells. This mounting attack leads to the rejection
of transplants. This is known as histocompatibility mismatch
between
donor and recipient.
Dr. Sonja Schrepfer,
MD, senior director of this study and director of the UCSF Transplant and Stem
Cell Immunobiology (TSI) Lab says that though immunosuppressants are given to
patients to avoid rejection, this class of drugs makes the patient more prone
to cancer and other serious infections.
Dr. Deuce and
Dr. Schrepfer were able to surmount these challenges and went on to create 'universal' iPSCs
by changing the activity of three major genes responsible for
histocompatibility mismatch. This means these iPSCs can be safely
transplanted even in histocompatibility mismatched recipients without being
rejected.
The team used
CRISPR
to delete two genes which supervise the functioning of a family of proteins
called major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I and II. MHC proteins
usually sit on the surface of the cells and send out molecular signals to
enable the immune system to recognize alien cells.
Cells which
do not have the MHC genes do not give out such signals since the immune system
no longer recognizes it as alien. However, cells without MHC genes become the
target of immune cells called natural killer (NK) cells.
Major
Breakthrough in Stem Cell Therapy Field
The team
collaborated with Prof. Lewis Lanier, co-author of the study and chairperson of
the Department of Microbiology and Immunology who is an expert NK cell activity
and signaling. The team found that CD47 which is a cell-surface protein signals
a 'Do not kill me' message
to
macrophages which in turn influence NK cell activity.
Next the team
used a viral vector to insert the CD47 gene copies which were then delivered to
mouse and human stem cell lines which had the missing MHC proteins. As
expected, this was the turning point. After transplanting the bioengineered
mouse stem cells into mismatched mice with strong immune systems, no rejection
occurred.
The research team
also created different types of human heart cells from triple bioengineered
stem cells which were again transplanted into mice. The stem cell-derived
cardiac cells were able to survive much longer and started forming basic blood
cells and heart muscle cells. This raises the hope of using these techniques to
repair failing human hearts.
This
technique is a major breakthrough in the stem cell therapy field and
can be successfully used for cell, tissue and organ
transplantation minus the risks of rejection.
Source: Medindia