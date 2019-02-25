CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Creates Invisible Stem Cells

Autologous induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are a great source of regeneration for organ and tissue repair

To circumvent these problems, scientists have created "universal" induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) which can be safely used for transplants without being attacked by the body's immune system

Autologous induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are a great source of regeneration for organ and tissue repair. iPSCs are made from fully mature fat or skin cells and can be reprogrammed to develop into any cells comprising tissues or organs. However, iPSCs have proved to be difficult at the clinical level as patients are unreceptive to reprogramming and the process is time-consuming and expensive.