Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali

Diwali or the festival of lights season is here, but people often complain of toothache once it is over. Oral health constitutes an important part of overall health, and one must take good care of this aspect during this festival time.



The most tempting part of Diwali celebrations is sweets. From barfi to halwa to Soan Papdi, all types of sweets are in demand. It is known that excessive sugar can be harmful to teeth as there is a direct connection to tooth decay.