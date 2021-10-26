New Treatment for Preventing Dental Plaque Build-up Discovered

An FDA-approved therapy for iron-deficiency anemia holds promise for treating, preventing, and even diagnosing dental decay.
A growing body of evidence points to a link between iron-deficiency anemia and severe tooth decay because both conditions are associated with poor diets and are more common in people living in impoverished environments and with underlying medical conditions.
New research from the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Indiana University, published in the journal Nano Letters suggested a new treatment for dental plaque.
These types of nanoparticles with enzyme-like properties are sometimes known as "nanozymes" and are increasingly being explored for their potential in biomedical and environmental applications.
"We found that this approach is both precise and effective," says Hyun (Michel) Koo, a professor in the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.
It disrupts biofilms, particularly those formed by Streptococcus mutans, which cause caries, and it also reduced the extent of enamel decay. This is the first study we know of done in a clinical setting that demonstrates the therapeutic value of nanozymes against infectious disease.
Source: Medindia