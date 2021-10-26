New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19

Advertisement

The results showed that. Additionally, pregnant women seemed to pass along fewer coronavirus antibodies to male fetuses than to females."There's some crosstalk that's happening between the fetus and mother's immune system", said Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital who co-led the study.The findings may hint at broader differences in how men and women respond to COVID-19. Male fetuses seemed to develop an inflammatory response to the virus that wasn't detected among female fetuses.Even in the placentas of women carrying male babies, there was a presence of genes, which promote inflammation but those same genes were under-expressed in the placentas of women with female fetuses.Though these facts cannot explain the sex bias in COVID-19, it does give us some hints into male immunity in general that starts in utero.Source: Medindia