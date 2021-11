Auditory Symptoms – New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?

Advertisement

Vestibular hair cells - involved in sensing head motion and maintaining balance

- involved in sensing head motion and maintaining balance Cochlear hair cells - involved in hearing

Manifestation of COVID-19

Need for Inner Ear Evaluation

The team created the cellular models by transforming the human skin cells into induced pluripotent stem cells. These stem cells were further differentiated into several types of inner ear cells like hair cells, supporting cells, nerve fibers, and Schwann cells (insulates neurons).In addition, the human inner ear tissues were obtained from patients who were undertaking surgery for severe attacks of vertigo (due to specific disorders) or hearing loss and dizziness (due to tumors).The types of hair cells utilized in the study weresays Lee Gehrke, the Hermann L.F. von Helmholtz Professor in MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, who co-led the study.The study team observed ain a group of 10 study patients. All 10 patients had mild to profound hearing loss, 9 of 10 patients had tinnitus, and 6 had vertigo.This was due to the presence of ACE2 receptors and specific enzymes (furin and transmembrane protease serine 2) on the hair cells and Schwann cells that aid the SARS-CoV-2 viral fusion with the host cell.Thus it was stated that the(essential for hearing and balance) and also to a lesser extent - Schwann cells (cells that insulate peripheral neurons).The presence of proteins for SARS-CoV-2 entry was also demonstrated in cochlear hair cells in mice models. This was also prominent among 6 study patients (out of 10) who had reduced or absent otoacoustic emissions on auditory stimulation.However, other inner ear cells were not prone to SARS-CoV-2 infection.says Dr. Konstantina Stankovic, former chief of otology and neurotology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and now, Bertarelli Foundation Professor and chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine, who co-led the study.The possible route via which the coronavirus might gain an entry to the inner ears is the- joins the nose to the middle ear. The virus may also affect thein the brain by gaining access through small openings around the olfactory nerves (nerves that supply the sensation of smell).says Yuri Agrawal, a professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study.The team further plans to evaluateinfections by SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses, using human cellular models.Source: Medindia