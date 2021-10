Drinking Warm Milk Before Bedtime – A Natural Sleep Remedy

Burden of Bad Sleep

Advertisement

Secret of Warm Milk

Milk - Mixture of Sleep-Enhancing Agents

Importance of Diet

Identification and Screening of Potential Bioactive Peptides with Sleep-Enhancing Effects in Bovine Milk Casein Hydrolysate - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.jafc.1c03937) Sleep Deprivation and Deficiency - (https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/sleep-deprivation-and-deficiency)

This helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes , high blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke , and kidney diseases.It is noted that overas perDue to this, the sales of sedative drugs (zolpidem & benzodiazepines - commonly prescribed for insomnia) and cannabis oils (natural remedy) have escalated over the previous year.These sedative drugs impart their function by activating a specificthat in turn(in certain cases).Hence, to overcome the potential side effects, the study team was set on a quest to discover naturally sourced peptides in milk with a similar drowsiness effect.Theas compared to any sedative drugs. These peptides bind with the GABA receptor to induce sleepinessScientists, in addition, have found that this milky mixture contains a specific peptide - α-that may be the reason for causing these effects. This finding may thus help formulate the peptide as a natural sleep treatment in the future.The study team also found anwhen the milk was further digested. The peptides were virtually screened during the digestion process and their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier was noted through mass spectrometry.It was found that a specific natural peptide calledincreased sleep in mice by about 25%. The peptides alsowhen compared to the control group.Moreover, it was found thatthan a-CZP alone in the mouse sleep tests. This promising result stirred the curiosity toThe study findings thus depict the significant role of nutrition and diet in generating the hormones for regulating sleeping patterns and circadian rhythms.says Rhiannon Lambert, Harley Street nutritionist.Consequently, this may guide to a clue as to why people on a low-carb or low-energy diet struggle for sleep. The study thereby proves that it isSource: Medindia