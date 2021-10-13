About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Scientists Found New Potent Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2

by Angela Mohan on October 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Scientists Found New Potent Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2

Novel antibody was isolated from the lymphocytes of COVID-19 patients enrolled in the ImmunoCoV study, carried out by CHUV's Service of Immunology and Allergy.

Structural characterization of the antibody indicates that it binds to an area that is not subjected to mutations of the spike protein. Through this tight interaction, the antibody blocks the spike protein from binding to cells expressing the ACE2 receptor, which is the receptor the virus uses to enter and infect lung cells.

Advertisement


That means the antibody halts the viral replication process, enabling a patient's immune system to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 from the body. This protective mechanism was proven through in vivo tests on hamsters; specimens that were administered the antibody were protected against infection even after receiving a highly infectious dose.

In addition to its antiviral properties, the new antibody is designed to have a lasting effect in humans. A typical unaltered antibody provides protection for up to 3-4 weeks. But this new one can protect patients for 4-6 months.
Advertisement

That makes it an interesting preventive-treatment option for unvaccinated at-risk individuals or for vaccinated individuals who are unable to produce an immune response. Immunocompromised patients, organ transplant recipients and those suffering from certain kinds of cancer could be protected against SARS-CoV-2 by receiving antibody injections two or three times a year.

CHUV and EPFL now plan to build on these promising results in association with a start-up company which will perform clinical development and production of the antibody-containing drug, through cooperation and intellectual property agreements. Clinical trials of the drug should begin in late 2022.

This research was conducted jointly by CHUV's Service of Immunology and Allergy, headed by Prof. Giuseppe Pantaleo and Dr. Craig Fenwick, and by EPFL's Laboratory of Virology and Genetics, headed by Prof. Didier Trono and Dr. Priscilla Turelli.

The research team was able to respond to the pandemic and discover this neutralizing antibody so quickly thanks to the multi-year support of the Swiss Vaccine Research Institute. Prof. Pantaleo's department at CHUV also received support from the Corona Accelerated R&D in Europe (CARE) program, which is part of the Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) - a public-private partnership that seeks to address bottlenecks in the drug discovery and development process in Europe.

The discovery of this new antibody marks a major step forward in the fight against COVID-19. It opens the door to improved treatments for severe forms of the disease and to enhanced prophylactic measures, especially for patients with weakened immune systems. However, this antibody is not intended to replace COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the most effective way to prevent infection.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Phage Therapy Brings a Step Closer to Combat Resistance

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close