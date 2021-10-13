Scientists Found New Potent Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2

Advertisement

In addition to its antiviral properties, the new antibody is designed to have a lasting effect in humans. A typical unaltered antibody provides protection for up to 3-4 weeks. But this new one can protect patients for 4-6 months.That makes it an interesting preventive-treatment option for unvaccinated at-risk individuals or for vaccinated individuals who are unable to produce an immune response. Immunocompromised patients, organ transplant recipients and those suffering from certain kinds of cancer could be protected against SARS-CoV-2 by receiving antibody injections two or three times a year.CHUV and EPFL now plan to build on these promising results in association with a start-up company which will perform clinical development and production of the antibody-containing drug, through cooperation and intellectual property agreements. Clinical trials of the drug should begin in late 2022.This research was conducted jointly by CHUV's Service of Immunology and Allergy, headed by Prof. Giuseppe Pantaleo and Dr. Craig Fenwick, and by EPFL's Laboratory of Virology and Genetics, headed by Prof. Didier Trono and Dr. Priscilla Turelli.The research team was able to respond to the pandemic and discover this neutralizing antibody so quickly thanks to the multi-year support of the Swiss Vaccine Research Institute. Prof. Pantaleo's department at CHUV also received support from the Corona Accelerated R&D in Europe (CARE) program, which is part of the Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) - a public-private partnership that seeks to address bottlenecks in the drug discovery and development process in Europe.The discovery of this new antibody marks a major step forward in the fight against COVID-19. It opens the door to improved treatments for severe forms of the disease and to enhanced prophylactic measures, especially for patients with weakened immune systems. However, this antibody is not intended to replace COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the most effective way to prevent infection.Source: Eurekalert