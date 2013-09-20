medindia
Home Remedies for VERTIGO
Home Remedies for VERTIGO

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 20, 2013
What is Vertigo?

Vertigo is a disease, which occurs due to the patient having problems in the posterior semicircular canals of the inner ear-medically known as the vestibular labyrinth area of the ear. Patients suffering from vertigo will experience an abnormal sensation that causes them to feel as though their surrounding environment is continuously spinning, whirling or moving. As a result of this, the vertigo patient suffers from loss of balance or a sensation of nausea that may grow acute.


Common Causes of Vertigo

Home Remedies for Vertigo

Tip 1:
Soak in water 2 tbsp wheat grain, 1 tsp poppy seeds (khus-khus), 8 almonds, 8 watermelon seeds and make a paste. Heat 1 tsp ghee, fry 2 cloves in this, add to the paste, mix with milk and drink everyday for a week.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Fiber Milk

Tip 2:

Soak 1 tsp of amla (gooseberry) powder in water along with 1 tsp coriander seeds. Leave overnight. Strain and add 1/2 tsp sugar and drink.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Amla Powder

Tip 3:

Try to relax your body and make sure you have enough sleep because lack of sleep can aggravate vertigo and cause sudden dizziness and nausea.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Sleep Well

Tip 4:

Have a healthy diet that contains vitamins and minerals and sprinkle some lemon peel in your salads.

Tip 5:

High intake of liquids such as juices and water keeps your body hydrated.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Juices

Tip 6:

Avoid sudden jerks and movements that lead to imbalance while getting up from the bed.

Tip 7:

Take some ripe strawberries and mix them well with yogurt, have them to relieve problems that cause vertigo.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Strawberries with Yogurt

Tip 8:

Take a piece of raw ginger and add to your tea or just chew a piece of ginger. It helps to control your blood pressure and reduces headache and nausea.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Raw Ginger

Tip 9:

Almonds are one of the most nutritious nuts. Grind some almonds and mix it in a glass of warm milk and drink. It will make you feel energetic and healthy and reduce vertigo symptoms.

Tip 10:

Vertigo first begins with nausea and headache. As soon as the symptoms begin take a bit of salt, black pepper and lemon juice in a glass of warm water and drink to prevent a bout of vertigo.

Home Remedies for Vertigo: Salt, Black Pepper & Lemon Juice

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
ikealand88 

Hello DizzyDave1989 - i can understand your situation, sometimes life is not fair but we have to move forward and continue to battle, don't worry you are not alone. Have you Try GINGKO BILOBA? drops or capsule is very effective. You can get from any Herbal supplements store. Try to combined with Calcium Magnesium. Hope this works for you.

DizzyDave1989 

Im currently 26 years old. Ive had to vertigo since i was 3 years old. Throughout the years i had a few bad spells but the last 4 months ive had vertigo from the time i wake up to the time i go asleep. Im at my wits end with this fucking disease[forgive my language]. It's gotten so bad ive even had the thoughts of if it gets too bad i can always kill myself. Ive started medication for it but i don't think its working. I don't know what to do anymore. Anyone here know of a good medication?

Prasan33 

I get frequent attacks of Vertigo and when it happens I take Vertin 16mg for relief. Should I take it daily life long? I am 83yrs old.

MiMi2 

Whoever wrote these steps has obviously never had to deal with real vertigo! I had a horrible episode and finally got immediate relief from Dr. Carol Foster's simple exercise treatment done at home. She has a YouTube video [3 min.] which shows you how and explains what is happening to you. "How To Treat Vertigo" by Dr. Carol Foster. It will absolutely save you.

Sue123 

My friend has very bad vertigo and put zyvestra cream behind the ear. It helped. Now they don't make it anymore. Does anyone have any other suggestions

View all Comments (23)

