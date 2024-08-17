Early Action Urged to Combat the Spread of Mpox

Health experts are stressing the importance of taking "early action" against Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) to effectively mobilize resources and contain the spread of this dangerous infectious disease. This call comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a global health emergency, highlighting the seriousness of the situation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Health Experts Urge Action Amid Rising Mpox Cases
Mpox Outbreak in Africa: A Growing ConcernMpox infections have been reported in 13 African countries, with Congo being the hardest hit, where 14,000 cases and 524 deaths have been documented, according to the WHO. This marks the second time in just three years that Mpox has reached the level of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the highest alert issued by the WHO.
Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that was first discovered in monkeys in research laboratories during the 1950s, with the first human case identified in 1970. The recent surge in infections has been attributed to a variant of the virus, Clade 1b, which the UN health body estimates may have jumped from animals to humans as recently as September 2023.
Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s National Covid-19 Task Force, highlighted that the current strain, Clade 1b, is spreading more efficiently than previous strains. "Unlike earlier outbreaks, this strain is affecting both men and women through close and sexual contact, and it has also begun to impact children living in the household," Dr. Jayadevan said. The death rate associated with this strain is reportedly higher than that of the 2022 outbreak, underscoring the need for urgent action to prevent further spread.
Understanding Mpox and Preventive MeasuresThe WHO’s latest situation report on Mpox indicates that India has reported 27 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death between January 2022 and June 2024. Additionally, four new countries in Eastern Africa—Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda—have reported their first cases of Mpox. The Africa CDC has also declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), noting that suspected cases in the first half of 2024 have exceeded 17,000, a four-fold increase since 2022.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Ishwar Gilada emphasized that Mpox is not comparable to Covid-19 in terms of transmission. "Mpox can cause fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes, but it is not spread through aerosols. The likelihood of transmission through droplets or surfaces is extremely low, and masks do not offer protection against Mpox," Dr. Gilada explained. He described Mpox as a "21st Century’s sexually transmitted disease (STD)," noting that 99 percent of cases are seen among men who have sex with men (MSM).
Dr. Basavaraj S Kumbar, a Consultant in Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, explained that Mpox typically starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pains, and fatigue. The disease then progresses to a distinctive rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, going through different phases before eventually drying up. Swollen lymph nodes are a key symptom that sets Mpox apart from other viral infections.
The Need for Vaccination and Good HygieneCurrently, there is no proven treatment for Mpox, but vaccines like Jynneos and Bavarian Nordic have shown preventive efficacy. Dr. Gilada called for India to develop its own vaccine, leveraging its strong vaccine production capabilities, similar to its efforts with the SARS-CoV-2 virus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Kumbar advised avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms of Mpox, particularly those with unexplained rashes. He also recommended maintaining good hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing with soap and water, and regular use of hand sanitizers.
