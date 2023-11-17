About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Mpox Traced Back to 2016 Before 2022 Global Outbreak

by Colleen Fleiss on November 17, 2023 at 3:15 AM
Mpox Traced Back to 2016 Before 2022 Global Outbreak

Research indicates that Mpox, previously identified as Monkeypox, has been present in human circulation since 2016, predating the 2022 global health crisis it triggered.

The virus, transmitted mainly via close physical contact, induces an illness resembling smallpox, albeit milder in severity. The study, published in the journal Science, showed that Mpox virus (MPXV) mutated to better spread between humans.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


For the study, the international team of researchers including from the UK, Switzerland, Nigeria and Portugal, sequenced the genome of the Mpox virus. Their findings revealed that the clade IIb had spread around the world, and it appeared different from other strains that had been seen before in Africa.

Mpox: New Insights

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.It was first identified in monkeys in research laboratories in the 1950s, and it was not until 1970 that the first human case was discovered.

Importantly, they found that infections in humans led to the production of an enzyme called APOBEC3, which was found to cause further mutations that alter genome base pairs. Tracing the evolutionary history of the virus the team found such mutations go back to approximately 2016, strongly suggesting that the virus has been transmittable between humans since that year.

Revised Perspectives on MPXV Transmission

"These observations of sustained MPXV transmission present a fundamental shift to the perceived paradigm of MPXV epidemiology as a zoonosis and highlight the need for revising public health messaging around MPXV as well as outbreak management and control," said the corresponding author Aine O'Toole, from the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, University of Edinburgh in the paper.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. Monkeypox does not spread because of monkeys. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monk
Advertisement

O'Toole added that "any new or nascent outbreak may have potential to go global" if it is able to silently infect and evolve in humans."We need to focus on detecting outbreaks even when case numbers are low, and find a way of stamping it out before it establishes in the human population," she was quoted as saying to the Guardian.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert

Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert


Indonesia's Health Ministry is on high alert due to 14 confirmed monkeypox cases since its first detection on October 13.
Advertisement

18 of 20 Vietnam Monkeypox Cases Test HIV-Positive

18 of 20 Vietnam Monkeypox Cases Test HIV-Positive


Though monkeypox can affect anyone, CDC research states that approximately 40% of people diagnosed with monkeypox in the US also test positive for HIV.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Tropical Disease News

How Gut Bacteria Raise the Risk of Severe Malaria?

How Gut Bacteria Raise the Risk of Severe Malaria?

Gut bacteria composition is linked to a higher risk of severe malaria and may aid in developing new approaches to prevent severe malaria and its mortality.
Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert

Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert

Indonesia's Health Ministry is on high alert due to 14 confirmed monkeypox cases since its first detection on October 13.
Rare Zika Case Emerges in Cambodia After Seven Years

Rare Zika Case Emerges in Cambodia After Seven Years

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in Cambodia has reported the first Zika virus case in the country since 2016.
Global Spread of Mpox Virus Persists: Cases Reported in China and Thailand

Global Spread of Mpox Virus Persists: Cases Reported in China and Thailand

The WHO has assessed the risk of monkeypox for the general population in countries not previously impacted by the current outbreak as low.
Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%

Understanding Nipah Virus: Droplet Transmission and Its Lethality at 40-70%

Nipah is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats serve as the natural reservoirs for Nipah virus.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Mpox Traced Back to 2016 Before 2022 Global Outbreak Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests