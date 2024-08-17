Space to Save Lives: ISS and NASA Join Forces

A call for space-based research addressing some of the most important diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, immunological, muscle and bone, and neurodegenerative disease, by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory in collaboration with NASA. In partnership with NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences division, the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab Research Announcement (NLRA) 2024-09: Igniting Innovation: Science in Space to Cure Disease on Earth was launched to address barriers inhibiting advancements in disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Up to $4 million in total funding will be provided under this NLRA for two or three expected awards for technology development and multiflight translational and transformative research (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The ISS National Lab and NASA are actively searching for projects that will use the space environment to develop new technologies or enhance current technologies that can assist in addressing health issues on Earth through this joint initiative. Scientific progress and the translation of research findings into clinical applications for therapies are hindered by many challenges. Even though the mechanisms behind these disorders vary and are complex, these problems often overlap and share similarities. With the help of ISS National Lab facilities, many of these difficulties can be reduced by employing accelerated disease models in microgravity.
Coordinating Efforts to Advance Medical TechnologiesThis NLRA aims to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and government to develop innovative, commercially viable products and technologies to improve medical outcomes on Earth. Below are topics of particular interest for this NLRA:
- Enhanced Models to Study Disease Mechanisms: It is difficult to unravel the intricate dynamics of disease onset and progression and to identify effective therapeutic targets. Leveraging microgravity to improve cell-based models like tissue chips and organoids could deepen understanding of disease mechanisms and lead to personalized therapies.
- Population and Disease Heterogeneity: Population and disease heterogeneity pose significant obstacles to drug Variability in genetic and demographic factors, such as age and sex, leads to differing treatment responses across individuals. Genetic and phenotypic diversity in diseases themselves must also be considered.
- Drug Screening and Development: Microgravity enables high-throughput drug screening in 3D cell cultures and tissue models that more accurately simulate the human body. Innovative approaches and technologies to identify preclinical
drugcandidates are needed to accelerate development of new, more effective therapeutics.
- Drug Delivery: Innovation in drug delivery, such as nanotechnology and targeted therapies, is vital to enhance treatment precision and reduce side effects. Additionally, the absence of well-defined biomarkers complicates treatment selection, and innovative strategies for biomarker discovery are needed to improve treatment outcomes.
- Drug Resistance and Toxicity: Drug resistance poses significant challenges in treating many diseases. For example, cancer cells can become resistant due to genetic mutations or changes in signaling pathways, decreasing drug efficacy. Additionally, the toxicity of treatments like chemotherapy requires careful balancing of efficacy and adverse effects.
New Frontiers in Space-Based Cancer ResearchLast month, at the annual ISS Research and Development Conference in Boston, the ISS National Lab and NASA announced five projects selected through the inaugural Igniting Innovation NLRA, which sought to harness the unique space environment to advance cancer research to benefit patients on Earth.
“We are proud to collaborate again this year with NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences division on this important initiative to bring the transformative power of space-based inquiry into the fight against diseases that touch all of our lives,” said ISS National Lab Chief Scientific Officer Michael Roberts. “Our inaugural solicitation in 2023 resulted in the selection of five innovative concepts to leverage microgravity and the space station to benefit patients on Earth. We look forward to enabling access to even more ideas that ignite innovation and fuel research and development for the benefit of humanity.”
“Space-based research has a long history of contributing to advancements on Earth,” said Lisa Carnell, director of NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences division. “Continuing the Igniting Innovation solicitation could contribute to the next big leap in disease therapies. We are excited to collaborate with the ISS National Lab on this endeavor to help address some of the biggest health challenges facing the world today.”
