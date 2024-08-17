About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Late Diagnosis of Appendix Cancer: A Growing Concern Among Experts

by Dr. Pavithra on Aug 17 2024 1:13 PM

Late Diagnosis of Appendix Cancer: A Growing Concern Among Experts
Appendix cancer, a rare and often silent disease, is drawing attention from medical experts due to its challenging diagnosis and potential impact on treatment outcomes. The condition, typically asymptomatic until advanced stages, is difficult to detect, which complicates timely and effective treatment.
August marks Appendix Cancer Awareness Month, a time when healthcare professionals emphasize the importance of awareness and early detection of this rare disease (1 Trusted Source
Appendiceal Cancer

Go to source).

Know your Appendix Friendly Diet
Know your Appendix Friendly Diet
Appendicitis is the acute inflammation of the appendix that can be prevented with a diet high in fiber, probiotics, and adequate water intake.

The Challenge of Diagnosing Appendix Cancer

The appendix, a small organ attached to the colon, is most commonly associated with appendicitis, a condition many people experience. However, cancer of the appendix is much rarer and often discovered accidentally during the diagnosis or treatment of other conditions.

"Appendix cancer has recently been recognized as a distinct entity," explained Dr. Shubham Jain, Senior Consultant in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC). "Previously, it was grouped with cancers of the small and large intestines. Unfortunately, due to its rarity, it is often mistaken for acute appendicitis."

Dr. Jain further elaborated that many patients are initially misdiagnosed with appendicitis, leading to an appendectomy. Only after the surgical removal of the appendix and subsequent biopsy is the correct diagnosis of appendix cancer confirmed. This delay in accurate diagnosis often results in the disease being detected at more advanced stages.

Diet after Appendix Surgery
Diet after Appendix Surgery
Appendicitis is the acute inflammation of the appendix that can be prevented with a diet high in fiber, probiotics, and adequate water intake.

Symptoms and Risk Factors of Appendix Cancer

In the early stages, appendix cancer may not present any noticeable symptoms or may exhibit mild, non-specific signs. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include abdominal pain, particularly in the lower right abdomen, changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, or the presence of a lump in the abdomen. If the appendix ruptures, it can lead to inflammation of the abdominal lining, further complicating the condition.

"Appendix cancer is more prevalent in women, and the risk increases with age," said Dr. Vinay Gaikwad, Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. "Other risk factors include smoking, a family history of the disease, and conditions such as atrophic gastritis or pernicious anemia."

Advertisement
Quiz on Appendicitis
Quiz on Appendicitis
Appendicitis occurs due to inflammation of the appendix. Test your knowledge on appendicitis by taking this ...
The treatment of appendix cancer typically involves surgical intervention, often requiring complete cytoreductive surgery and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC). Neuroendocrine tumors and low-grade mucinous tumors tend to have better treatment outcomes, as they are less aggressive. However, appendicular adenocarcinomas, which behave similarly to colorectal cancers, can be more challenging to treat, especially in the later stages.

Dr. Gaikwad highlighted that although appendix cancer is rare, advancements in treatment, particularly with aggressive surgical approaches, are leading to improved outcomes. Understanding the tumor biology is crucial in tailoring effective treatment plans.

Advertisement
Appendicitis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Complications and Prevention
Appendicitis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Complications and Prevention
Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix with intense, migrating abdominal pain caused by obstruction due to tumors, feces, or infection.
"Appendix cancer can affect individuals across all age groups," Dr. Gaikwad noted. "Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential for improving survival rates and enhancing the quality of life for patients." As medical professionals continue to raise awareness during Appendix Cancer Awareness Month, the focus remains on encouraging early detection and advancing treatment options to combat this rare but serious disease.

Reference:
  1. Appendiceal Cancer - (https://www.kucancercenter.org/cancer/cancer-types/appendiceal-cancer/)

Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement