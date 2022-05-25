About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Treating Monkeypox With Antiviral Drugs Might be Effective

by Dr. Jayashree on May 25, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Treating Monkeypox With Antiviral Drugs Might be Effective

Some antiviral medications might have the potential to shorten Monkeypox symptoms and reduce the amount of time a patient is contagious.

These findings are suggested from a new retrospective study of seven patients diagnosed with monkeypox in the UK between 2018 and 2021 published in The Lancet Infectious Diseasesjournal.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
As optimum infection control and treatment strategies for this disease are not yet established, data from the study could help inform global efforts to further understand the clinical features of the disease as well as transmission dynamics.

"As public health officials are trying to understand what is causing the May 2022 monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America - our study offers some of the first insights into the use of antivirals for the treatment of monkeypox in humans," says Dr. Hugh Adler of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and lead author.
Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention

Monkeypox Outbreak: What It Is, How Does It Spread & the Prevention


Is the monkeypox outbreak a global concern? A rare self-limiting disease caused by a virus like smallpox with over 100 cases confirmed in the world.
Monkeypox - A New Challenge To The World



The cases observed were challenging and resource-intensive to manage, even in the high-income setting of the UK. With international travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, public health officials and healthcare workers around the world must remain vigilant to the possibility of new cases of monkeypox.

Until now, monkeypox has been a rare, imported condition in the UK and the NHS High Consequence Infectious Diseases Network has treated all seven of the UK's confirmed cases until 2021.

Outbreaks outside of Africa are unusual but in recent days, significant outbreaks have been reported in several European countries, including the UK, and further afield globally.

Clinical trial data is lacking and we are pleased to share some of our collective experience in managing this previously rare and sporadic condition.

There are currently no licensed treatments for monkeypox and there is limited data on the duration of its contagiousness, with the incubation period ranging from five to 21 days. Patients typically stay in isolation in a specialty hospital to prevent spreading the virus to others.

The first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [3] and rarely occurs outside central and western African countries. To date, there has been little research into cases of monkeypox in high-income countries.

Finding The Potential Treatment For Monkeypox



Of the seven UK monkeypox cases analyzed in this study, four were imported from West Africa with three further cases occurring due to human-to-human transmission within the case clusters.

Researchers observed clinical data alongside laboratory results from blood tests and nose-and-throat swabs to describe the duration and clinical features of monkeypox in a high-income setting.

They also reported patient response to antiviral medications developed to treat smallpox - brincidofovir and tecovirimat, which have previously demonstrated some efficacy against monkeypox in animals.

The initial three patients were treated with brincidofovir seven days after the initial onset of the rash. Brincidofovir was not observed to have any convincing clinical benefit in treating monkeypox and alterations in liver blood tests were observed.

Researchers note that it is not known whether brincidofovir administration earlier in the course of the disease or at a different dosing schedule would have yielded different clinical outcomes. Despite this, all three patients, plus the fourth hospital transmission patient, made a full recovery.

One of the 2021 UK patients was treated with tecovirimat and experienced a shorter duration of symptoms and upper respiratory tract viral shedding than the other cases in this cluster.

However, the conclusions are unable to be drawn on antiviral effectiveness against monkeypox in such a small population, calling for further research into antivirals to treat this neglected tropical disease.



Source: Medindia
Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks

Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks


Monkeypox patients could pass on the infection for four weeks after symptoms appear. The period raises the likelihood that infected patients pass on the virus.
Unusual Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia

Unusual Monkeypox Outbreak in Australia


Experts warn of a "highly unusual outbreak" of monkeypox in Australia. The monkeypox virus was first identified in humans in DRC in 1970.
More News on:
Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Monkeypox Postherpetic Neuralgia 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Indian Medical Journals Blood Donation - Recipients A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Doctor Blood - Sugar Chart

