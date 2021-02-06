by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 2, 2021 at 7:19 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Increased the Suicidal Thoughts Among People
COVID-19 has shut down almost everything from schools to malls. Due to the restrictions proposed to manage the pandemic, the proportion of people doing physical activity has also been greatly reduced. Researchers now say that the pandemic also impacted mental health with the possibility of increased rates of suicide.

The study was led by a team of researchers at Swansea University, Cardiff University, and the NHS in Wales. The main motive of the study was to find the significant Covid-related stressors that trigger suicidal thoughts and behaviours . The findings were published in the journal Archives of Suicide Research .

"We can use these findings to target which stressors are the most toxic in terms of driving people towards thoughts of suicide. While some of these may ease as we come out of lockdown, others may persist well into the future," said Professor Nicola Gray, from Swansea University.


Stressors could do harm but have some hope

The research findings were based on a survey in which 12,000 people shared their experiences during the first UK lockdown . Several factors like social isolation, domestic abuse, relationship problems, unemployment, and financial problems were found to have a strong relationship to suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

As much of the factors stated above cannot be avoided completely in a pandemic situation, the study also says that people who have high levels of hope and determination for the future were less affected by these stressors .

"People's responses to a traumatic crisis do not follow a simple path of depression then recovery. It is currently unclear as to whether people simply have got worse as the crisis has continued or whether they are becoming more immune to the situation and are developing increased resilience. Only by understanding this can we be in a position to make an effective response and help people who might be suffering," said James Knowles, from Swansea University.

The study thus emphasizes the importance of inculcating a strong determination to face the future ahead of the pandemic in order to overcome self-destruction thoughts arising in the mind of people, especially the younger ones.



Source: Medindia

