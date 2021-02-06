by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 2, 2021 at 6:58 PM Obesity News
Tai Chi Helps Reduce Central Obesity in Adults
Central obesity is a health condition of concern in middle-aged and older adults. The build-up of fat around the stomach negatively impacts to a serious extent of predisposing the bodies to certain complications including stroke and heart diseases.

According to a new study, the tai chi style of exercise is as effective as the conventional workouts in reducing the waist circumference of adults.

Tai chi, otherwise called meditation in motion , is a soothing form of exercise that helps reduce stress along with maintaining physical fitness. It has its roots in Asian countries as an act of self-defence but due to its health benefits, it is gaining extreme popularity among western folks too. The findings of a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine elucidate the effectiveness of tai chi in reducing abdominal fat in adults, thereby promoting their health.


How was the study conducted?

The study included more than 500 adults from the above 50 age group . All of them had central obesity at the start of the study. The participants were classified into three groups: tai chi group, people doing conventional exercise, and people who do not exercise over 3 months.

The tai chi group followed the Yang style of tai chi whereas the people doing conventional exercise were assigned to do brisk walking and strength training activities for 1 hour 3 times a week for 12 weeks.

All of them were led by instructors and carefully monitored for waist circumference, and other indicators of metabolic health at baseline, 12 weeks, and 38 weeks .

"Tai chi" gives equal benefits

After the successful completion of exercise regimens, the researchers found that both the groups that followed an exercise routine had a reduction in their waist circumference . There was a favourable impact on HDL cholesterol range too but no detectable differences in fasting glucose or blood pressure were seen.

The study authors conclude that the findings from their research show how effective tai chi is in managing central obesity in adults . The elderly with limited mobility can consider taking this "meditation in motion" as a choice of maintaining their physical fitness.



