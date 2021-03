Depression Linked to Decrease in Physical Activity During Pandemic

Lifestyle and mental health disruptions during COVID-19: OseaGiuntellaetal: PNAS 2021: https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2016632118

Findings showed thatAdditionally, sleep increased by 25 to 30 minutes per night, time spent socializing decreased by more than half (less than 30 minutes per day), and screen time doubled to five or more hours per day.Further analysis revealed thatPeople at most risk for depression were those who experienced declines of one to two hours of physical activity per day during the pandemic, while those who were able to maintain their daily habits were at the lowest risk.The research also revealed short-term restoration of exercise does not meaningfully improve mental well-being.said co-author Sally Sadoff.Sadoff added there is a 15 to 18 percentage point difference in depression rates between participants who experienced large disruptions to their mobility, compared those who maintained their habits.The researchers highlight the increase in depression rates among young adults (ages 18-24) during the pandemic, which is twice the rate in the general population.According to the US CDC,Over 60% of young adults are at a risk of depression or anxiety, 25% reported considering suicide in the previous month.the authors note.The research team conducted a randomized experiment to investigate whether a policy intervention could reverse some of the pandemic's negative impacts on mental health.In the experiment, half of the participants were given incentives to walk at least 10,000 steps per day for two weeks, resulting in a substantial increase in their average steps by about 2,300 steps per day and physical activity by almost 40 min per day, compared to the other half of subjects.Nevertheless, this impact on exercise did not improve mental health, and the students did not keep up the physical activity after the two-week period ended.the authors write.They state that further research is required to improve both physical and mental health during such periods of large disruption.Source: Medindia