by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 2, 2021 at 7:38 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Time to Speed Up Vaccination and Fight Against B1617 SARS-CoV-2 Variant
The new SARS-CoV-2 variant B1617, could aggravate the pandemic again, especially in countries with lower vaccination rates, say recent reports by experts.

This strain is 1.5-2 times more powerful in spreading than the original one that appeared in Wuhan during 2019.

Battling with B1617


The new B1617 variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in India in October 2020. It is now spreading at a high speed and got more than 50 countries under its control. It was found to have three versions namely B16171, B16172, and B16173 in which the third one is rare, but the second version is the most relevant as it outperformed B16171 in the cases reported.

"What is frightening is the speed at which this variant is able to spread and circulate widely within the community, often surpassing the capability of contact-tracing units to track and isolate exposed contacts to break the transmission chains. It has the potential to unleash a bigger pandemic storm than the world has previously seen," said professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

The World Health Organization declared it as a "variant of global concern" earlier this month.

Vaccination might lower severe infections

There still remains an uncertainty about the virulence of B1617 variant. Experts believe that widespread vaccination could sweep away all these nightmares. Many vaccine studies showed promising outcomes in terms of recovery from COVID-19.

Also, the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca proved their efficiency in fighting B1617. Unfortunately, many countries are now lagging behind in vaccination due to the imbalance in vaccine supplies and distribution.

"These countries, such as Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, are more vulnerable due to the low vaccination rates, leaving them more susceptible to severe disease," said Professor Dale Fisher, chair of the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Double Mutant Strain of Coronavirus Worsens the Second Wave Of COVID-19 in India
Double mutant strain (E484Q and L452R)- a new and highly infectious strain of coronavirus, is currently presenting a grave concern towards increased infectivity in India.
READ MORE
Second Wave of COVID-19 Witnesses More Deadly Strain Than Ever
Newly mutated A.P. strain of covid-19 spikes up the second wave.The shorter incubation period of newly mutated N440K variants of COVID-19 is shown to spike up the "second wave" of COVID-19.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Neck Cracking