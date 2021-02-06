Find Your Chronotype to Boost Productivity

"Some people seem to be hardwired to sleep early, while others tend to sleep late. This preference, called chronotype, is modulated by our circadian system - each person's unique internal timekeeper," says lead author Diane B. Boivin, a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University.
the results of the study show night shift workers experiencing sleep disturbances and fragmented sleep periods take more naps compared to early risers to reduce the effect of their irregular schedules.
Since sleep is essential for optimal performance, health, and well-being, these findings help to design strategies to improve sleep in workers with atypical schedules and expand their research to study the impact of chronotype and shift work on other health outcomes.
Source: Medindia