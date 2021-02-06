Find Your Chronotype to Boost Productivity

Chronotypes or the specific circadian rhythms define individual levels of alertness and activity throughout the day play a unique role in sleep and can used to understand our rest period and boost productivity.



Researchers from McGill University investigate the link between chronotype and amount of sleep shift workers can get with their irregular schedules published in Sleep tracking 74 police officers working in their usual shifts for a month period using a watch-like device wore by the officers to measure their sleep.



"Some people seem to be hardwired to sleep early, while others tend to sleep late. This preference, called chronotype, is modulated by our circadian system - each person's unique internal timekeeper," says lead author Diane B. Boivin, a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University.



‘Chronotype is used as productivity tool to complete tasks.’





Since sleep is essential for optimal performance, health, and well-being, these findings help to design strategies to improve sleep in workers with atypical schedules and expand their research to study the impact of chronotype and shift work on other health outcomes.







the results of the study show night shift workers experiencing sleep disturbances and fragmented sleep periods take more naps compared to early risers to reduce the effect of their irregular schedules.

