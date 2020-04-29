by Colleen Fleiss on  April 29, 2020 at 12:17 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cold Exposure Activates Brown Fat
Short term cold exposure was found to help people with brown fat burn 15 percent more calories than those without, stated new small study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The biggest activator of brown fat is moderate cold exposure.

"This data improves our understanding of how brown fat works in humans," said the study's corresponding author, Florian W. Kiefer, M.D., Ph.D., of the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. "We found that individuals with active brown fat burned 20 more kilocalories than those without."

The researchers identified two groups using a PET scan--those with and without active brown fat. They analyzed brown fat function and energy expenditure in these individuals before and after short-term cold exposure finding that the group with active brown fat not only burned significantly more calories but had a healthier fatty acid blood profile.


"We have to study human brown fat in more detail to see if this organ can protect us against metabolic and cardiovascular disease," Kiefer said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Brown Fat to Fight Flab
Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.
READ MORE
Quiz on Obesity
"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
READ MORE
Brown Fat can Help Burn Energy in an Unexpected Way
Small clusters of brown fat cells in our bodies begin to burn up energy when exposed to sufficient cold or exercise. This form of fat can be active in adults, which can turn up the heat from cells to treat obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic ...
READ MORE
Brain Freeze
Ice cream headache or brain freeze is a temporary pain due to eating or drinking a cold substance or when exposed to cold air. The shooting pain lasts for a few seconds and does not require treatment.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CholesterolDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionQuiz on Weight LossBrown Fat to Fight FlabDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQTop Diet Foods that Make you FatBrain Freeze