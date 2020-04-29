Cold Exposure Activates Brown Fat

The researchers identified two groups using a PET scan--those with and without active brown fat. They analyzed brown fat function and energy expenditure in these individuals before and after short-term cold exposure finding that the group with active brown fat not only burned significantly more calories but had a healthier fatty acid blood profile.
‘Brown fat burns calories through fatty acid oxidation and heat production and is considered a promising target in the fight against the obesity epidemic.’
"We have to study human brown fat in more detail to see if this organ can protect us against metabolic and cardiovascular disease," Kiefer said.
Source: Eurekalert