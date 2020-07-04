by Iswarya on  April 7, 2020 at 12:28 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brown Fat can Help Burn Energy in an Unexpected Way
Immature fat cells can produce heat without gathering fat may open opportunities to treat obesity and diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers in the lab of Joslin's Yu-Hua Tseng, Ph.D., a Senior Investigator in the Section on Integrative Physiology and Metabolism, now have discovered an unexpected biological pathway by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat.

Studies in mice showed that activating this pathway in precursors of brown or white fat cells boosts the heat-generating capacity of these cells without pushing the cells to accumulate fat, says Farnaz Shamsi, a postdoctoral associate in the Tseng lab and lead author on a paper.


Previously, researchers have found that certain biological signals that boost the production of brown fat cells are also likely to create unhelpful white fat cells, thus posing one of the research challenges in enhancing brown fat activity. The finding, however, suggests that the pathway the Joslin team uncovered might offer a solution to that challenge.

The research began with a protein called UCP1 that is located on mitochondria, the cell's powerhouses. UCP1 is known to be a crucial component in activating brown fat cells, explains Tseng, who is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Her team screened more than 5,000 mammalian proteins to identify factors that heightened UCP1 production in brown fat precursor cells. The screen identified two proteins called FGF6 and FGF9, members of the "fibroblast growth factor" family of proteins that can help to regulate diverse biological processes including cell development and growth.

Next, the investigators tried increasing the levels of the two proteins and thus increasing UCP1 production in immature mouse brown fat cells. The scientists expected that these cells would start to accumulate fats and other lipids, and to develop into mature brown fat cells--but surprisingly, that didn't happen.

Painstakingly uncovering the reasons for this unexpected outcome, "we found step-by-step the molecular events that happened downstream that eventually lead to UCP1 production in fat cells," says Shamsi. "This novel downstream pathway was completely different from what researchers in our field have understood as the mechanism to induce UCP1 in these cells."

Shamsi, Tseng, and their colleagues saw that the two FGF proteins provide similar effects on the production of UCP1 but are driven by different exposures in mice. FGF9 is stimulated by cold, while FGF6 is stimulated by exercise.

When the Joslin scientists went on to analyze samples of human fat tissues, they also recognized this pathway at work. Among their results, levels of FGF9 and FGFR3 (the receptor protein that FGF9 and FGF6 both activate) were associated with higher levels of UCP1 in human brown and white fat. More strikingly, expression of FGFR3 in human white fat negatively correlated with the person's body mass index (a measure of obesity) and insulin resistance (a condition that can drive type 2 diabetes).

"This suggests that if we can activate this pathway, we potentially can benefit people with obesity, diabetes and related metabolic diseases," Tseng says.

Her team is working with collaborators to synthesize a version of the FGF protein that is optimized for greater efficacy and easier delivery, she says. Since her group has traced the mechanisms at work in this pathway, it also may eventually be possible to develop drugs that build up UCP1 production by targeting specific molecular steps in the pathway.

"As obesity becomes epidemic, we hope that our research in brown fat can help," Tseng says. "With a collective effort from many labs around the globe, we are getting closer to that goal."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Brown Fat to Fight Flab
Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.
READ MORE
FDA Approved Drug Found To Increase Brown Fat and Lower Weight Gain
An FDA approved drug has been found to increase brown fat, boosting metabolism and lowering weight gain, providing a potential treatment for obesity.
READ MORE
Inflammation Halts Brown Fat Cells to Burn Fat
he inflammation factor TNFalpha suppresses the cGMP signal path and thus prevents white fat cells from being turned into brown fat cells.
READ MORE
Novel Brown Fat Cell Helps Fight Obesity
Newly discovered brown fat cell has the unique property of being able to burn energy and turn it into heat, say researchers.
READ MORE
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.
READ MORE
Burns
Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

CholesterolBurnsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionAnal WartsQuiz on Weight LossBrown Fat to Fight FlabDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQ