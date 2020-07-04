India is seeing an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Uttar Pradesh and threatening to cross the 300 mark. Therefore, the Yogi Adityanath government is now reviewing its decision of lifting the lockdown on April 15.



Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari told reporters on Monday that the surge in numbers of Corona positive cases had taken place because of the Tablighi Jamaat members in the state.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government could continue to lockdown in cities like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow that had emerged as hotspots for Corona cases.



"There are 33 districts as of now that have reported Corona cases. The lockdown may be extended in at least a dozen district that are 'Corona sensitive'. The lockdown could be lifted in other districts that have reported no cases but inter-city movement will be restricted," said a senior official.







"There is still time for the lockdown and we will review the situation and then decide," he said.