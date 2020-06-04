Chhattisgarh CM Suggested to Make Strategy Before Removing Lockdown

Prime Minister in his earlier meeting with the chief ministers had asked to give their opinion and feedback on the lifting of lockdown.Baghel, in his letter to the Prime Minister, mentioned that 1590 people have been screened till April 4 in the state, out of which 1375 results are found negative and 205 results are awaited. He said at least 10 coronavirus positive cases are in Chhattisgarh out of which 7 have been cured and 3 are stable. The state has not reported any death so far, but in other states the number of cases are rising and the state could suffer because of possible carrier entering the state, he said.As per the latest figures in the Health Ministry tracker, the country has 3666 active cases and 109 people have died and 291 persons have been cured till date, with Maharashtra and Delhi having the most number of cases.Source: IANS