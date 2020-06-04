by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM Indian Health News
Chhattisgarh CM Suggested to Make Strategy Before Removing Lockdown
Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that before permitting interstate travel after the lockdown period, the government should make a new strategy to screen the passengers and put in place a mechanism to filter the coronavirus cases. This is to make sure it does not spread from one place to another.

As the country enters the 12th day of lockdown, the Chhattisgarh chief minister in the letter wrote "If flights, rail and surface transport is opened then there is a possibility that infected persons can come to the state and the problem can persist, and the states will have to face problem in containing this virus."

"Before opening the interstate travel, a mechanism should be in place so that the spread of the virus could be contained and for this discussion should take place," added Baghel.


Prime Minister in his earlier meeting with the chief ministers had asked to give their opinion and feedback on the lifting of lockdown.

Baghel, in his letter to the Prime Minister, mentioned that 1590 people have been screened till April 4 in the state, out of which 1375 results are found negative and 205 results are awaited. He said at least 10 coronavirus positive cases are in Chhattisgarh out of which 7 have been cured and 3 are stable. The state has not reported any death so far, but in other states the number of cases are rising and the state could suffer because of possible carrier entering the state, he said.

As per the latest figures in the Health Ministry tracker, the country has 3666 active cases and 109 people have died and 291 persons have been cured till date, with Maharashtra and Delhi having the most number of cases.

Source: IANS

