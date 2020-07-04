by Iswarya on  April 7, 2020 at 1:03 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Shorter Radiotherapy Treatment can Benefit Bowel Cancer Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, bowel cancer patients will benefit from the use of effective, shorter, and safer radiotherapy treatment, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology.

The short course of treatment involves higher-intensity radiation rather than five weeks of radiotherapy, coupled with chemotherapy. Surgery, which normally happens one to two weeks after radiotherapy, can be safely delayed by up to 12 weeks, says the expert panel.

This approach, based on the latest research evidence, will maintain the best chance of successfully treating the disease while at the same time reducing the side effects of treatment and the risks of COVID-19 infection.


Shorter-course radiotherapy avoids the need for chemotherapy, which further suppresses the immune system. It also means significantly fewer hospital appointments, allowing patients to maintain social distancing rules.

David Sebag-Montefiore, Professor of Clinical Oncology at the University of Leeds and Honorary Clinical Oncologist with the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, who led the expert panel, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic is a global emergency and we needed to work very quickly to identify changes that would benefit patients. Our recommendations were published 20 days after our first meeting.

"This process normally takes many months, if not years."

Writing in the journal, the panel, made up of cancer experts from across Europe, say it is also possible that hospitals may struggle to offer the current treatment approaches as COVID-19 impacts on hospital staffing levels.

The 15- strong panel comprised researchers who led the defining studies. Their research shows that surgery can be safely delayed by 12 weeks. The chances of successful treatment are maintained, and post-operative side effects are reduced. This allows surgery to be scheduled after the peak of the pandemic.

The recommendation to use shorter-course radiotherapy follows a major study, funded by the UK Medical Research Council and led by Professor Sebag-Montefiore, which demonstrated the benefit of the one-week course of radiotherapy.

Professor Sebag-Montefiore added: "Our guidelines will result in a very substantial change in treatment across the globe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our patients will benefit from the use of an effective, shorter, and safer radiotherapy treatment."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Small Intestinal Cancer
Learn all about the early signs, symptoms, prevention and treatment of small intestine cancer.
READ MORE
Wheat Variety With 10 Times More Fiber To Fight Diabetes, Bowel Cancer
The newly developed wheat variety in the daily diet can provide sufficient fiber which helps control diabetes and reduce the risk of bowel cancer.
READ MORE
Combination Therapy To Treat Drug Resistant Bowel Cancer
Some bowel cancer patients respond well to cetuximab treatment, the drug for bowel cancer but many will relapse, or not benefit from the drug.
READ MORE
Immunotherapy Works for Resistant Bowel Cancer: Study
Cetuximab works well for bowel cancer people, but, most will eventually stop responding. New ways to treat them should be found out.
READ MORE
Crohns Disease
Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.
READ MORE
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.
READ MORE
Male Breast Cancer
Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.
READ MORE
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
READ MORE
Radiotherapy
A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.
READ MORE
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

RadiotherapyCancer and HomeopathyHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCrohns DiseaseRhabdomyosarcomaMale Breast Cancer