New Drug Prevents Cardiac Events in Children Undergoing Chemotherapy for Leukemia

Dexrazoxane is a cardioprotective drug that interferes with iron-mediated free radical formation and cell death caused by anthracyclines. Yet despite consistent evidence of dexrazoxane's cardioprotective benefits, it is used in less than 5% of pediatric AML patients in the United States.To assess the effectiveness of dexrazoxane in pediatric AML treatment, the researchers collected information on dexrazoxane administration in the most recent clinical trial for AML by the Children's Oncology Group. Whether or not dexrazoxane was used was up to the individual treating physician. Of the 1,092 pediatric AML patients in the trial, 918 were never exposed to dexrazoxane (84%), 96 (9%) received dexrazoxane at each anthracycline administration, and 78 (7%) received dexrazoxane at some but not all of their treatments.Given the scope of their study, the researchers focused only on those patients who received dexrazoxane consistently or not at all. Patients who received dexrazoxane had significantly lower risk for LVSD than patients who did not (26.5% vs. 42.2%). Patients in both groups had similar 5-year event free survival and overall survival rates, and the results suggest a lower treatment-related mortality among patients who received dexrazoxane (5.7% vs. 12.7%).Based on these results, the upcoming COG Phase III AML trial will require dexrazoxane use for all patients receiving standard chemotherapy."To our knowledge, these data are the first demonstration of a potential survival benefit with dexrazoxane, specifically a reduction in treatment-related mortality," said Kelly D. Getz, PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology in the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine's Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Informatics and first author of the study."This suggests that dexrazoxane may directly prevent acute, severe cardiac events that contribute to early deaths. Additional research to understand the underlying biology of anthracycline-associated cardiotoxicity and effective interventions will improve both the cardiovascular and oncologic outcomes for children with cancer."Source: Eurekalert