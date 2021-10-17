Circadian rhythm of heart cells has been revealed by scientists, which aids the understanding of their functional changes over the day as per a study at the MRC Laboratory for Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK, in collaboration with AstraZeneca.



The study "Compensatory ion transport buffers daily protein rhythms to regulate osmotic balance and cellular physiology", was published in Nature Communications.

‘Scientists reveal the circadian rhythm of heart cells that aids the understanding of their functional changes over the day and also explains the vulnerability of shift workers to heart problems. ’