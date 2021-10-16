Kerala's First Artificial Heart Implantation

Advertisement

Her condition deteriorated with ongoing heart failure with fluid in the lungs (pulmonary oedema) and she was shifted to ventilator support.Even though the option to bring her back to life was a heart transplant, which needs a donor heart and an unpredictable waiting period, time was running out and it was then the doctors decided to implant LVAD - an artificial heart.With the family's consent, the doctors, on October 8 performed the nine-hour-long extremely rare surgery which saved her life.Now the patient is safe and sound, she has started taking food orally, and is in the recovery phase undergoing rehabilitation.As per the medical team, she can live an improved, long, and normal life with this support.Source: IANS