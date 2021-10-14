About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Broken Heart Syndrome on the Rise in Women: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on October 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Broken Heart Syndrome on the Rise in Women: Study

Broken heart syndrome diagnosis is more common among middle-aged and older women, reveals study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA).

The research also suggests that the rare condition has become more common, and the incidence has been rising steadily since well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement


"Although the global COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges and stressors for women, our research suggests the increase in Takotsubo diagnoses was rising well before the public health outbreak," said Susan Cheng, MD, MPH, MMSc, director of the Institute for Research on Healthy Aging in the Department of Cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute and senior author of the study. "This study further validates the vital role the heart-brain connection plays in overall health, especially for women."

What the Data Shows

Cheng and her research team used national hospital data collected from more than 135,000 women and men who were diagnosed with Takotsubo syndrome between 2006 and 2017. While confirming that women are diagnosed more frequently than men, the results also revealed that diagnoses have been increasing at least six to 10 times more rapidly for women ages 50 to 74 than for any other demographic.
Advertisement

Additional findings include:

Of the 135,463 documented cases of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, the annual incidence increased steadily in both sexes, with women contributing most cases (83.3%), especially those over 50.

In particular, researchers observed a significantly greater increase in incidence among middle-aged women and older women, compared to younger women.

For every additional diagnosis of Takotsubo in younger women—or men of all age groups—there were 10 additional cases diagnosed for middle-aged women and six additional diagnoses for older women.

This latest study is the first to ask whether there are age-based sex differences and if case rates may be changing over time.

The Brain and Heart Connection

As Cheng, who also serves as professor of cardiology and the Erika J. Glazer Chair in Women's Cardiovascular Health and Population Science, explains, the way the brain and nervous system respond to different types of stressors is something that changes as women age.

"There is likely a tipping point, just beyond midlife, where an excess response to stress can impact the heart," said Cheng, director of Cardiovascular Population Sciences in the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center. "Women in this situation are at especially affected, and the risk seems to be increasing."

The researchers are next investigating the longer-term implications of a Takotsubo diagnosis, molecular markers of risk, and the factors that may be contributing to rising case rates.

The Smidt Heart Institute has played a leading role in identifying female-pattern heart disease and conditions, developing new diagnostic tools and advancing specialized care for women.

Although medical professionals understand the connection between stress and heart disease risk are critically important, there is still a lot to discern.

"This particular study helps to clarify that women of a certain age range are disproportionately at higher risk for stress cardiomyopathy, and that the risk is increasing," said Christine M. Albert, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute. "The upswing could be due to changes in susceptibility, the environment, or both. More work is needed to unravel the underlying disease drivers in Takotsubo condition and other women-dominated conditions."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Living Near Oil and Gas Wells Boosts Air Pollution Risk
Formula Milk Trials are Not Reliable: Study >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Broken Heart Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Broken Heart Syndrome
Broken Heart Syndrome
Broken heart syndrome is short-term failure of the heart muscles caused by stress, war, or surgery. ...
Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease
Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease
Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, ......
An Active Heart - Animation
An Active Heart - Animation
The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life....
Broken Heart Syndrome has Cancer Risks
Broken Heart Syndrome has Cancer Risks
Broken heart syndrome patients had cancer and vice versa. The syndrome is defined as stress ......
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close