About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Formula Milk Trials are Not Reliable: Study

by Hannah Joy on October 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Formula Milk Trials are Not Reliable: Study

Formula milk trials lack transparency and have a high risk of bias. Usually, the findings are selectively reported, reveals a review of evidence from recently published trials in The BMJ.

The researchers say their findings "support the need for a substantial change in the conduct and reporting of formula trials to adequately protect participants from harm and protect consumers from misleading information."

Advertisement


Formula milk is consumed by most European and North American infants, and new formula products need to be tested in clinical trials. But concerns have been raised that formula trials are biased and could undermine breastfeeding.

To explore this further, an international team of researchers set out to evaluate the conduct and reporting of formula milk trials. They were specifically interested in understanding the risk of bias in published formula trials and if trial procedures could cause harm by undermining breastfeeding of participants.
Advertisement

They carried out a detailed analysis of 125 trials published since 2015 that compared at least two formula milk products in a total of 23,757 children less than three years of age.

The trials were mainly carried out in Europe (42%), Asia (28%), or North America (18%) and the most common measures were weight gain (36%), intestinal health (26%), nutrient absorption (10%), behavior (6%), and allergy (6%).

The researchers found that only 17 (14%) of these trials were conducted independently of formula companies, 26 (21%) were prospectively registered with a clear aim and main (primary) outcome, and 11 (9%) had a publicly available protocol.

Most (80%) of trials had a high risk of bias for their primary outcome, usually because of inappropriate exclusions of participants from the analysis, and selective reporting (when results are not fully or accurately reported, to suppress negative or undesirable findings).

Favorable conclusions were reported for more than 90% of trials.

This is a comprehensive evaluation of the conduct and reporting of formula trials, but the researchers acknowledge that because the results of many formula trials are not in the public domain, their findings cannot fully represent all trials conducted.

Nevertheless, they say their study suggests that formula trials are not reliable and might not adequately protect participants in the trials.

"The formula industry is closely involved in formula trials, findings are almost always reported as favorable, and little transparency exists about the aims of the trial or reporting of results," they write.

"Our findings support the need for a substantial change in the conduct and reporting of formula trials to adequately protect participants from harm and protect consumers from misleading information."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Broken Heart Syndrome on the Rise in Women: Study

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Lactose Intolerance Surprising Benefits of Dairy Calcium Rich Foods 

Recommended Reading
Environmental Cost of Formula Milk Should be a Matter of Global Concern: Study
Environmental Cost of Formula Milk Should be a Matter of Global Concern: Study
Breastfeeding for six months saves an estimated 95-153 kg CO2 equivalent per baby compared with ......
British Charity: 'Formula Milk Should Carry Cigarette-Style Warnings'
British Charity: 'Formula Milk Should Carry Cigarette-Style Warnings'
According to a leading British charity, formula milk should carry larger 'cigarette-style' ......
Ban on Formula Milk Urged by Pakistanis
Ban on Formula Milk Urged by Pakistanis
Media reports indicate that health experts, MPs and civil society members of Pakistan's Sindh ......
New York City Encourages Breastfeeding by Making Access to Formula Milk Difficult for Newborns
New York City Encourages Breastfeeding by Making Access to Formula Milk Difficult for Newborns
Breast feeding is the best for the baby and to drive this point home rather forcefully,...
Calcium Rich Foods
Calcium Rich Foods
Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the ...
Lactose Intolerance
Lactose Intolerance
Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms li...
Pasteurization of Milk
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbio...
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Surprising Benefits of Dairy
Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being publi...
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close