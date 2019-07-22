Broken Heart Syndrome has Cancer Risks

is exhibited because of the body facing intense pressure such as emotional or physical stress or physical illness or surgery or maybe something like the death of a dear one.
The syndrome is a temporary but life-threatening condition.
The pumping chamber of the heart does not pump well causing sudden chest pain, dyspnea, and a feeling like one has a heart attack. There is no physical damage to the heart muscles, or blocks in the arteries supplying blood to the heart.
There were increased levels of stress hormones and to some extent cancer plays a role in broken heart syndrome.
The process by which malignancy, cancer treatment, and the cardiotoxic effects of chemotherapy play a role in the expression of broken heart syndrome is yet to be investigated.
Source: Medindia