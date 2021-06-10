Heart Muscle Inflammation Seldom Occurs After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

Advertisement

It's also, however, a substantial cause of illness and death. This activity scrutinizes the care and prognosis of myocarditis, highlighting the significance of the inter-professional team inpatient care.Anthony Simone, M.D., from the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, and colleagues calculated myocarditis incidence rates using vaccine administration as the denominator, comparing them to the incidence among unexposed individuals between 2020, and 2021, as well as the incidence among vaccinated individuals during ten days one year before vaccination.Data were included for 2,392,924 Kaiser Permanente Southern California members aged 18 years or older who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and 1,577,741 unexposed individuals.All the cases occurred in men at an average age of 25. 75 unexposed individuals acquired myocarditis, as per the study. For the first and second doses, the incidence rate ratios were 0.38 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.05 to 1.40) and 2.7 (95 percent confidence interval, 1.4 to 4.8), respectively."Randomized clinical trials show that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines represent a safe and effective method of preventing infection; the identification of rare myocarditis does not change clinical decision making," reports Anthony Simone, M.D.Meanwhile, the researchers from the USA federal government and Kaiser Permanente zeroed in medical records of 6.21 million patients and noted no serious side effects that could be linked to the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines."The world is relying on safe and effective vaccines to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vaccine Safety Datalink is ideally suited to carry out this important surveillance and we will continue to monitor the safety of all vaccines that protect against COVID-19," added Dr. Klein, who is also a senior research scientist with the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research.Source: Medindia