Investigating the Relationship Between Mental Health and Common Allergic Diseases

In this scenario, researchers from Population Health Sciences (PHS) and School of Psychological Science examined out whether allergic diseases cause mental health traits including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, or vice-versa.First, they attempted to find the effects of common allergic diseases by applying a scientific technique called Mendelian Randomisation.This technique allowed them to identify genetic variants linked to these allergic diseases and then investigated how these variants were causally related to the presence of mental health conditions based on a sample of 12,000-344,901 individuals.Researchers identified observational associations between allergic disease and mental health traits, but these were not replicated in the team's causal analysis.Intervening on the initial presentation of allergic disease is unlikely to improve mental health outcomes. Likewise, preventing the onset of mental health traits will unlikely reduce the risk of allergic disease.However, further research is required to investigate whether intervening in the progression of allergic disease after onset has any causal impact on mental health.Source: Medindia