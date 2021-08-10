About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Concerns of Increased Heart Disease Risk Due to Hormone Therapy Debunked

by Senthil Kumar on October 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Concerns of Increased Heart Disease Risk Due to Hormone Therapy Debunked

Women can better overcome their fear about hormone therapy now, as goes a study facts. In middle-aged postmenopausal women who had been screened for underlying diseases according to current guidelines, researchers found no increased risk of heart disease or type 2 diabetes with hormone therapy, reveals a study published in the journal THE NORTH AMERICAN MENOPAUSE SOCIETY (NAMS)

Hormone replacement refers to the use of synthetic estrogen and progesterone to replenish hormone levels in menopausal women. Menopause symptoms can effectively be cured with hormone therapy, HT but still some women have dual thoughts about going for one. A new study, however, dispels some of those fears, finding no link between HT use and an increased risk of heart disease or type 2 diabetes. Menopause, the journal of the North American Menopause Society, has published the study's findings online (NAMS).

Advertisement


Hormone therapy discussions and the related arguments prevail globally for quite some time now. Regardless of the fact that some controlled trials have associated HT to an increased risk of heart disease, current guidelines suggest that hormone therapy is safe for appropriate patients who have been reviewed for baseline diseases, age, and initiation timing.

Many of the older studies had a challenge in that they included older menopausal women who had been menopausal for a long time and had underlying cardiovascular risk factors. Type 2 diabetes was not a primary outcome in most of these studies. They also didn't consider factors like age, time since menopause, pre-existing pathology, and ethnicity.
Advertisement

The link between hormone therapyand the heart disease as well as the type 2 diabetes in 58000postmenopausal women of the middle age group, were studied, by a team, to present the data in the National Health Insurance database in Korea. The findings reveal that hormonal therapy, HT has no significant link to heart disease or type 2 diabetes. Such findings could go a long way toward assuaging concerns about hormone therapy for middle-aged postmenopausal women.

Study results are published in the article "Effects of menopausal hormone therapy on cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes in middle-aged postmenopausal women: analysis of the Korea National Health Insurance Service Database."

"These results are consistent with our current understanding of the risks and benefits of hormone therapy, with the benefits typically outweighing the risks for women who initiate hormone therapy aged younger than 60 years and within 10 years of menopause onset," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Can Stress Play Spoil Sport in Social Interactivity?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Reiki and Pranic Healing Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, ......
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions....
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery w...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close