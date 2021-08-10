Concerns of Increased Heart Disease Risk Due to Hormone Therapy Debunked

Advertisement

Many of the older studies had a challenge in that they included older menopausal women who had been menopausal for a long time and had underlying cardiovascular risk factors. Type 2 diabetes was not a primary outcome in most of these studies. They also didn't consider factors like age, time since menopause, pre-existing pathology, and ethnicity.The link between hormone therapyand the heart disease as well as the type 2 diabetes in 58000postmenopausal women of the middle age group, were studied, by a team, to present the data in the National Health Insurance database in Korea. The findings reveal that hormonal therapy,Study results are published in the article "Effects of menopausal hormone therapy on cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes in middle-aged postmenopausal women: analysis of the Korea National Health Insurance Service Database.""These results are consistent with our current understanding of the risks and benefits of hormone therapy, with the benefits typically outweighing the risks for women who initiate hormone therapy aged younger than 60 years and within 10 years of menopause onset," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.Source: Medindia