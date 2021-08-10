About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Mental Health Awareness is Key at Educational Institutes

by Hannah Joy on October 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Mental Health Awareness is Key at Educational Institutes

One in seven children were found to be at risk of mental health issues during the pandemic-induced restrictions.

Adolescence is an important time in the lives of children as it serves as the formative time to develop and maintain emotional and social habits.

Advertisement


However, with nationwide lockdowns, restrictions on social interactions and closure of schools, students are missing out on the crucial balance between play and studies.

As the pandemic continues to change our lives in different ways, it has become more important than ever for educators and educational institutions to effectively deal with students' mental health issues.
Advertisement

Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Managing Trustee, Poddar Foundation shares some of the ways schools or educational institutions can promote mental health awareness:

Why is Mental Health Education Important in Schools?

The misconceptions and stigma surrounding mental health have to start from schools. A school is a place where children begin friendships and hone their sense of self-worth. The environment of a school has a deep impact on a child's emotional welfare. As schools gradually start to re-open after the pandemic, now more than ever it has become vital to spread awareness of mental wellbeing and health.

With effective mental health policies in place, schools can encourage conversations around mental health, spot children who are in need and support them through their tough times. Since educators spend a significant amount of time with children, they can easily spot any behavioural changes like anxiety, low mood, outbursts, anger and low motivation that might indicate the start of a mental health disorder.

How Mental Health can be promoted in Education Spaces

Mental health education for children is especially important if awareness needs to be spread about the subject. Without proper mental health education, children grow up believing the long-held beliefs of society that eventually perpetuates a vicious cycle of stigmatized attitudes towards mental health. To avoid the same, it is essential that teachers provide students with the resources, opportunities and support they need.

Encourage Positive Self-Esteem Schools must provide students with the skills and tools required to resolve inevitable setbacks and conflicts they'll face. Schools need to boost the self-confidence of children by supporting assertiveness, good decision making, self-determination and perseverance.

Promote Healthy Eating and Good Physical Health

Educators should also teach children how physical and mental health go hand-in-hand. Apart from lessons on physical health education, schools should also conduct workshops on physical exercise, healthy eating and managing stress to strengthen a positive body-mind relationship.

Educate Teachers, Students and Parents on Signs and Symptoms

A teacher who is well aware of the basics of mental health will be better equipped to deal with students who are facing mental health problems. Thus, it is important that every member of the school community including the parents and students are given some basic mental health training to become aware of mental health issues and how they are being supported within the school. Activities can be arranged within the school on a weekly basis to discuss a range of well-being topics.

Support an Open Door Policy ? By supporting an open door policy, schools can encourage students to come up and speak about any mental health issues they're facing. No matter whether the teachers are well-trained in mental health problems, having an open willingness to listen to a child's problem can go a long way in making sure that the child never feels neglected and always has help available in hand. Every school must have a designated 'safe space' where students can go and talk freely about their issues.

Mental health issues in students require a coordinated effort and a multilevel approach from schools and parents. Early detection and intervention happen to be crucial factors in the goal towards reaching students before such conditions manifest into more serious issues.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Concerns of Increased Heart Disease Risk Due to Hormone The...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health Emotional Healing 

Recommended Reading
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Romantic movies can affect a child''s mental health both positively and negatively and therefore, .....
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Impact of Exercise on Mental Health
Exercise and physical activity improve mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, stress, and .....
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. .....
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Emotional Healing
Emotional Healing
Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. ...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close