How Emotions Turn Up the Volume on Ulcerative Colitis Pain

Mental agitation escalates physical pain in ulcerative colitis even after disease remission, pinpointing the brain-gut connection.
New research reveals that emotional factors like fear, stress, and pain related anxiety may increase chronic physical pain, even after the healing of inflammation in ulcerative colitis.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Emotions play a role in inflammatory bowel disease
Go to source) The revelations were made by Dr. Hanna Öhlmann, Center of Medical Psychology and Translational Neuroscience, Department of Medical Psychology and Medical Sociology, Ruhr University Bochum and published in the journal Pain.
The expert highlights that altered distress sensitizes the brain to intensify pain long after the tissue damage is gone in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).
The study recommends a holistic approach through cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to treat mental health during chronic pain conditions.
This pain related fear keeps the body in the state of chronic discomfort even without physical tissue damage. The psychological intervention could be highly effective in other chronic inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis or endometriosis.
Mapping the Connection Between Fear and Abdominal PainTo investigate whether this is also true for IBD patients, the researchers recruited 43 participants for their experimental study. 21 of these participants had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a subtype of IBD that primarily affects the colon. The remaining participants were healthy controls.
On the first study day, participants were shown various symbols on a screen. One symbol was repeatedly paired with painful heat applied to the lower abdomen, while another symbol was never paired with pain.
In this way, the participants acquired pain-related fear. This was followed by an extinction phase during which all symbols were shown without any painful stimulation, causing a decrease in pain-related fear again.
Patients with Ulcerative Colitis Perceive Pain Differently Than Healthy PeopleOn the second study day, the extinction phase was repeated. Then, participants were unexpectedly exposed to painful heat again without any visual cuesM.
“We wanted to test whether IBD patients perceive the pain differently than healthy individuals, and whether this is linked to the strength of fear learning,” explains Öhlmann.
The results show that IBD patients perceived the pain as more unpleasant and more intense upon re-exposure compared to healthy participants. More pain-related fear acquired on the first study day was associated with a more unpleasant and intense pain perception on the second study day – but only in the patient group.
Further analyses revealed that fear-learning primarily shaped the perceived unpleasantness of the pain and only indirectly affected pain intensity. The emotional component of pain thus played an important role.
Chronic Inflammation Rewires Central Pain Processing“Interestingly, IBD patients did not acquire more pain-related fear on the first study day than the healthy participants,” notes Öhlmann. “So it wasn’t the learning process itself that differed, but rather how the fear was linked to pain perception.”
This suggests that the recurring, strong inflammatory flare-ups may, over time, alter how pain is centrally processed in relation to fear. Pain may then be experienced more intensely even if the fear itself is not excessively strong.
This idea is further supported by previous studies, which show structural and functional brain changes in patients with IBD, particularly in brain regions involved in processing fear and pain.
Focusing Central Pain Management from Gut InflammationTreatment for IBD has so far mainly focused on controlling inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. However, psychological factors – such as stress, persistent avoidance, or pain-related fear – could also play a crucial role.
“This is why chronic abdominal pain should be recognized as an important characteristic of the disease and treated accordingly,” says Öhlmann. “Patients who continue to experience abdominal pain despite successfully controlled inflammation may particularly benefit from a more holistic perspective.”
“Our data suggest that psychological approaches – for example from cognitive behavioral therapy, which specifically address fear and avoidance – should be systematically investigated, including in other chronic inflammatory diseases associated with pain, such as rheumatoid arthritis or endometriosis.”
