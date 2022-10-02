About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Britain's Prince Charles Tests COVID Positive

by Colleen Fleiss on February 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM
Britain's Prince Charles Tests COVID Positive

UK's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time and is now self-isolating, said Clearance House.

It is the second time that the 73-year-old has contracted the novel coronavirus, after he fell ill with the virus in March 2020. He had been due to unveil a statue in Winchester on Thursday.

Prince Charles received the positive result Thursday morning and had to reschedule his visit to events in Winchester, Clarence House said, adding that Charles was triple vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also said his wife Camilla had tested negative in a routine test on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and his wife met people at a reception in the British Museum. High-profile guests with whom he had close contact include Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Source: IANS
