About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Union Health Ministry: COVID Infection Rate Declined

by Colleen Fleiss on February 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Union Health Ministry: COVID Infection Rate Declined

In the last few days, the rate of coronavirus infection spread has come down significantly, stated the Union Health Ministry.

India is reporting below one lakh Covid cases for the last four days, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry.

Advertisement


"On January 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 percent, which has now decreased to 4.44 percent. It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly," Agarwal said in a press briefing.

A total of 22,49,335 active cases were reported on January 24 which have been reduced to 65 percent at 7,90,789 currently.

Similarly, total 11 states are currently reporting between 10,000 to 50,000 cases. However, 21 states have less than 10,000 active cases.
Advertisement

Across all states including Kerala and Maharashtra, decreasing trends are being reported in fresh covid cases and positivity rate, he added.

The number of districts reporting over 10 per cent positivity rate has declined to 141 across the country. Meanwhile, total 160 districts are currently reporting 5 to 10 per cent Covid positivity rate, Agrawal said.

The number of districts reporting less than 5 per cent of Covid positivity rate has risen significantly to 433 in India. The week ending on 19 January had only 211 such districts reporting less than five per cent of positivity rate, the Joint Secretary elaborated.

India has administered over 171.28 crores of doses so far which includes 90.23 crores as first dose, 73.29 crores as second dose and 1.61 crore precautions doses. Among adolescents of 15 to 18 year bracket, total 5.09 crore first dose and 1.05 crore second doses have been administered.

Agrawal said that 96 per cent of eligible population have been covered with the first dose and 78 per cent have been vaccinated with both doses.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Tinnitus Risk Increase With Regular Use of Painkillers
Britain's Prince Charles Tests COVID Positive >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Flu Health Insurance - India Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)