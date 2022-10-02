About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Has Seen 500,000 COVID Deaths Since Omicron, Says Report

by Colleen Fleiss on February 10, 2022 at 10:59 PM
Font : A-A+

World Has Seen 500,000 COVID Deaths Since Omicron, Says Report

Since the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in November, the world has seen half a million COVID-19 deaths, revealed sources.

About 100,000 of these deaths occurred in the US, since Omicron was declared a "variant of concern", the World Health Organization has said.

Advertisement


WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud said in an online Q&A session that the death toll is "tragic" given the availability of "effective vaccines".

He added there have been 130 million reported cases of the coronavirus globally since Omicron.

Doctors and public health officials believe that Omicron has been particularly lethal to people over 75, the unvaccinated and the medically vulnerable, the report said.
Advertisement

"That feels quite jarring to people who may have assumed Omicron is generally on a per-case level less severe and given the fact we have vaccinated at least some portion of the country," Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, was quoted as saying.

"Even if on a per-case basis fewer people develop severe illness and die, when you apply a small percentage to a very large number, you get a substantial number," she added.

Experts theorised that hospitalisations and deaths during the Delta surge skewed younger because of high rates of vaccination among senior citizens and the Delta variant appearing to cause particularly severe illness among middle-aged adults compared to earlier surges.

But, now the age distribution of deaths resembles the deadliest stage of the pandemic last winter, when more than 3,000 were dying a day.

"Omicron may be less severe for younger people, but it will still find vulnerable seniors in our community," Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida College of Public Health, was quoted as saying.

He suspects factors include seniors who were recently vaccinated during the delta surge but did not get boosters ahead of omicron and higher raw numbers of seniors infected in the latest wave.

"That vaccination back in February isn't as effective now if you aren't boosted," Salemi said.

Last week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing that Covid deaths are increasing in many parts of the world. He warned it would be "premature for any country either to surrender, or to declare victory" against the coronavirus.

"We're concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines, and because of omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary," he said.

"Nothing could be further from the truth.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Britain's Prince Charles Tests COVID Positive
New Conditions After Post-COVID-19 in Elder Adults >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Has Mutations Detected in Previous Variants
Omicron Has Mutations Detected in Previous Variants
scientists say that omicron has mutations detected in previous variants, which explains vaccine ......
Study Shows How Omicron Escapes from Antibodies
Study Shows How Omicron Escapes from Antibodies
Mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant were found to evade antibodies that can ......
Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Delta and Omicron Variants
Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Delta and Omicron Variants
Current COVID-19 vaccines provide robust protection against severe disease caused by both the Delta ...
Study Says BA.2 is 1.5 Times More Transmissible Than Original Omicron Strain
Study Says BA.2 is 1.5 Times More Transmissible Than Original Omicron Strain
The BA.2 variant was found to be 1.5 times more transmissible than the Omicron strain, stated a ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)