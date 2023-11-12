Apollo Hospitals Faces Allegations of Illegal Organ Trade Scandal

"The illegal sale of organs is more than just a criminal act; it is a violation of fundamental human rights." - Alex Padilla
In a shocking revelation, Apollo Hospitals, India's leading private hospital group, is currently at the center of a controversy following allegations of engaging in an illegal organ trade scandal, as reported by Britain's The Telegraph newspaper.
Advertisement
‘Apollo Hospitals Scandal Exposes Dark Realities of Organ Trade - A Shocking Wake-Up Call for Ethical Healthcare #apolloscandal #kidneyracket #cashforkidney’
Tweet it Now
The newspaper's investigation alleges that impoverished individuals from Myanmar are being lured into selling their kidneys at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, with the hospital facilitating the illegal "cash for kidney" racket.
However, Apollo Hospitals has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling the report as "absolutely false, ill-informed, and misleading" in a statement issued on Tuesday (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Organ Trafficking: Global Solutions for a Global Problem
Go to source).
The report quotes one of the racket's agents, revealing the intricate process of forging identity documents and staging family photographs to present donors as relatives of the intended recipients. Both Indian and Burmese laws prohibit organ donations from strangers in regular circumstances.
The investigation took a dramatic turn when an undercover reporter posing as a relative in need of a kidney transplant contacted Apollo's offices in Myanmar. The reporter was allegedly informed that a stranger could be sourced to donate their kidney. A connection was established with a 27-year-old Burmese individual, who claimed financial distress and expressed the need to sell his kidney.
The undercover reporter was provided with an "Apollo-branded costs document," outlining expenses related to kidney transplantation, such as medical board registration, flights, and the creation of a family tree. Notably, the document did not include the money donated to the kidney donor, which reportedly ranged from Rs 70 to 80 lakh. The report also implicates Dr. Sandeep Guleria, a surgeon trained in the UK and a Padma Shri recipient, as the one performing the transplants.
The Telegraph report references a 2016 scandal involving members of the Apollo secretarial team at Indraprastha Hospital. Two team members were arrested for their alleged participation in a kidney racket, alongside brokers and donors. Dr. Sandeep Guleria was expected to be summoned for questioning in connection with this separate scandal.
The investigation highlights a committee responsible for authorizing transplants, which includes retired IAS officers, central and state government officers, and consultants associated with the hospital. This committee, allegedly a mere facade, is accused of superficially examining documents and inquiring about patient-donor relationships.
As the scandal unfolds, questions surrounding the ethical practices of one of India's prominent hospital groups raise concerns about the regulation and oversight of organ transplantation in the country.
Last but not least, governments, health providers, and leaders in civil society must work together to combat organ trafficking. To achieve success, all key players must fulfill their commitments Donors and recipients worldwide, as well as their counterparts in their respective countries, desire the best outcome.
Reference :
Source: Medindia
Organ Trafficking: Global Solutions for a Global Problem
Go to source).
The Investigation Unveils the RacketThe Telegraph's exposé details a sophisticated operation where poor villagers from Myanmar are flown to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, paid to donate their kidneys to affluent patients worldwide.
The report quotes one of the racket's agents, revealing the intricate process of forging identity documents and staging family photographs to present donors as relatives of the intended recipients. Both Indian and Burmese laws prohibit organ donations from strangers in regular circumstances.
The investigation took a dramatic turn when an undercover reporter posing as a relative in need of a kidney transplant contacted Apollo's offices in Myanmar. The reporter was allegedly informed that a stranger could be sourced to donate their kidney. A connection was established with a 27-year-old Burmese individual, who claimed financial distress and expressed the need to sell his kidney.
The undercover reporter was provided with an "Apollo-branded costs document," outlining expenses related to kidney transplantation, such as medical board registration, flights, and the creation of a family tree. Notably, the document did not include the money donated to the kidney donor, which reportedly ranged from Rs 70 to 80 lakh. The report also implicates Dr. Sandeep Guleria, a surgeon trained in the UK and a Padma Shri recipient, as the one performing the transplants.
The Telegraph report references a 2016 scandal involving members of the Apollo secretarial team at Indraprastha Hospital. Two team members were arrested for their alleged participation in a kidney racket, alongside brokers and donors. Dr. Sandeep Guleria was expected to be summoned for questioning in connection with this separate scandal.
The investigation highlights a committee responsible for authorizing transplants, which includes retired IAS officers, central and state government officers, and consultants associated with the hospital. This committee, allegedly a mere facade, is accused of superficially examining documents and inquiring about patient-donor relationships.
Apollo's Defense and Health Ministry's ResponseIndraprastha Medical Corp, an associate of Apollo managing its Delhi hospitals, has initiated an internal inquiry, dismissing the allegations as false and ill-informed. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), under the health ministry, has directed an investigation, demanding an action-taken report within a week.
As the scandal unfolds, questions surrounding the ethical practices of one of India's prominent hospital groups raise concerns about the regulation and oversight of organ transplantation in the country.
Last but not least, governments, health providers, and leaders in civil society must work together to combat organ trafficking. To achieve success, all key players must fulfill their commitments Donors and recipients worldwide, as well as their counterparts in their respective countries, desire the best outcome.
Reference :
- Organ Trafficking: Global Solutions for a Global Problem - (https://www.ajkd.org/article/S0272-6386%2809%2901177-9/fulltext)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Hospital News
Indian-origin researcher reveals that the main chlorine disinfectant used in hospitals fails to eliminate illnesses worldwide.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society expressed shock over the hospital explosion and has urged pressure on Israel to revoke hospital evacuation orders.
Researchers analyzed the optimal dose and type of physical activity to improve recovery and minimize adverse events in hospitalized older adults.
Understanding the impact of shared medical appointments on patients' well-being and actions has been explored by researchers.
Among individuals admitted to hospitals, 66% were found to be colonized with bacteria that displayed resistance to third-generation cephalosporins.