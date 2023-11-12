About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals Faces Allegations of Illegal Organ Trade Scandal

by Dr. Pavithra on December 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM
Apollo Hospitals Faces Allegations of Illegal Organ Trade Scandal

"The illegal sale of organs is more than just a criminal act; it is a violation of fundamental human rights." - Alex Padilla

In a shocking revelation, Apollo Hospitals, India's leading private hospital group, is currently at the center of a controversy following allegations of engaging in an illegal organ trade scandal, as reported by Britain's The Telegraph newspaper.

Philippines to Set Up Donor Register to Curb Illegal Organ Trade

Philippines to Set Up Donor Register to Curb Illegal Organ Trade


The Philippines said Friday it is setting up a nationwide organ donor register in a bid to stop the practice of its poor selling their kidneys to make ends meet.
Advertisement


The newspaper's investigation alleges that impoverished individuals from Myanmar are being lured into selling their kidneys at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, with the hospital facilitating the illegal "cash for kidney" racket.

However, Apollo Hospitals has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling the report as "absolutely false, ill-informed, and misleading" in a statement issued on Tuesday (1 Trusted Source
Organ Trafficking: Global Solutions for a Global Problem

Go to source).

The Investigation Unveils the Racket

The Telegraph's exposé details a sophisticated operation where poor villagers from Myanmar are flown to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, paid to donate their kidneys to affluent patients worldwide.

The report quotes one of the racket's agents, revealing the intricate process of forging identity documents and staging family photographs to present donors as relatives of the intended recipients. Both Indian and Burmese laws prohibit organ donations from strangers in regular circumstances.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when an undercover reporter posing as a relative in need of a kidney transplant contacted Apollo's offices in Myanmar. The reporter was allegedly informed that a stranger could be sourced to donate their kidney. A connection was established with a 27-year-old Burmese individual, who claimed financial distress and expressed the need to sell his kidney.

The undercover reporter was provided with an "Apollo-branded costs document," outlining expenses related to kidney transplantation, such as medical board registration, flights, and the creation of a family tree. Notably, the document did not include the money donated to the kidney donor, which reportedly ranged from Rs 70 to 80 lakh. The report also implicates Dr. Sandeep Guleria, a surgeon trained in the UK and a Padma Shri recipient, as the one performing the transplants.

The Telegraph report references a 2016 scandal involving members of the Apollo secretarial team at Indraprastha Hospital. Two team members were arrested for their alleged participation in a kidney racket, alongside brokers and donors. Dr. Sandeep Guleria was expected to be summoned for questioning in connection with this separate scandal.

The investigation highlights a committee responsible for authorizing transplants, which includes retired IAS officers, central and state government officers, and consultants associated with the hospital. This committee, allegedly a mere facade, is accused of superficially examining documents and inquiring about patient-donor relationships.

Apollo's Defense and Health Ministry's Response

Indraprastha Medical Corp, an associate of Apollo managing its Delhi hospitals, has initiated an internal inquiry, dismissing the allegations as false and ill-informed. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), under the health ministry, has directed an investigation, demanding an action-taken report within a week.

As the scandal unfolds, questions surrounding the ethical practices of one of India's prominent hospital groups raise concerns about the regulation and oversight of organ transplantation in the country.

Last but not least, governments, health providers, and leaders in civil society must work together to combat organ trafficking. To achieve success, all key players must fulfill their commitments Donors and recipients worldwide, as well as their counterparts in their respective countries, desire the best outcome.

Reference :
  1. Organ Trafficking: Global Solutions for a Global Problem - (https://www.ajkd.org/article/S0272-6386%2809%2901177-9/fulltext)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Kidney

Quiz on Kidney


The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of a fist, and are located just below the rib cage, one on each side of your spine. Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, removing wastes and extra water to make urine. The urine flows from the kidneys to the bladder through two thin tubes of muscle called ureters, one on each side of your bladder. The
Advertisement

Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation

Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation


Kidney transplantation is a surgical procedure done to remove a diseased kidney and replace it with a healthy one from a donor. A person requires one healthy functioning kidney to keep the body functions normal . Once a patient reaches end-stage renal disease (ESRD) they have the option for dialysis or kidney transplantation . This quiz on kidney transplantation will test your k
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Hospital News

Hospital Disinfectant Fails Against Global Health Threat Posed by Antibiotic Resistance

Hospital Disinfectant Fails Against Global Health Threat Posed by Antibiotic Resistance

Indian-origin researcher reveals that the main chlorine disinfectant used in hospitals fails to eliminate illnesses worldwide.
WHO and Doctors Condemn Israel for Gaza Hospital Crisis

WHO and Doctors Condemn Israel for Gaza Hospital Crisis

The Palestine Red Crescent Society expressed shock over the hospital explosion and has urged pressure on Israel to revoke hospital evacuation orders.
25 Minutes of Walking is Better Than Bedrest for Older Patients

25 Minutes of Walking is Better Than Bedrest for Older Patients

Researchers analyzed the optimal dose and type of physical activity to improve recovery and minimize adverse events in hospitalized older adults.
Power of Shared Medical Appointments: Research Insight

Power of Shared Medical Appointments: Research Insight

Understanding the impact of shared medical appointments on patients' well-being and actions has been explored by researchers.
Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria on the Rise: Implications of Kenyan Hospital Visits

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria on the Rise: Implications of Kenyan Hospital Visits

Among individuals admitted to hospitals, 66% were found to be colonized with bacteria that displayed resistance to third-generation cephalosporins.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Apollo Hospitals Faces Allegations of Illegal Organ Trade Scandal Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests