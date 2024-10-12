AI in Organ Transplants: A Global Initiative

Highlights:We can save eight lives even after death by donating our organs. People with end-stage organ failure get transplanted with the donated organs to live a healthy life. Coventry University and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust has partnered with the MOHAN Foundation to promote organ transplantation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Transplantation tie-up could put UHCW NHS Trust and Coventry University on world map
MOHAN Foundation is a non-governmental organization promoting deceased organ donation and provides training courses on organ donation and transplantation to medical staff across the globe.
OrganPredict: Enhancing Kidney Transplants with AITogether they have been working on using artificial intelligence in organ transplantation. They have developed a web application called Organ Predict which can efficiently predict graft survival in a kidney transplant patient. The program identifies the most suitable donor for the recipient.
The application has grabbed the attention of many countries for its innovative approach and two papers have already been published in medical journals, with two more accepted for publication. They are also intended to develop similar prediction models for other organs in the future.
Commonwealth Tribute to Life (CTtL)MOHAN Foundation has made a major initiative by bringing together a consortium of Commonwealth countries to promote organ donation and transplantation. UHCW NHS Trust played a significant role in launching the programme, Commonwealth Tribute to Life (CTtL) in 2019. It was officially launched at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.
CTtL aimed to share best practices in organ donation and transplantation, and to help countries across the Commonwealth develop their transplant programmes.
The three organizations are also collaborating to form an Education Group to give education and training programmes in organ donation and transplantation worldwide.
Global Organ Transplant Education InitiativesNithya Krishnan, Consultant Transplant Nephrologist at UHCW NHS Trust, is appointed as the professor of Clinical Health in the Research Centre for Healthcare and Communities at Coventry University.
“These developments are very exciting, and we want to make training courses and materials on various aspects of organ donation and transplantation available for doctors and nurses globally. We also plan to advance research into the role of AI in improving transplant services. We aim to put UHCW NHS Trust and Coventry University on the world map of transplantation”, said Nithya Krishnan.
Leena Kukreja, Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Group’s India Hub, said: “Coventry University Group is committed to helping the communities we serve, in the UK and internationally, and we look forward to sharing our research and teaching expertise to support this collaboration with MOHAN Foundation on organ transplantation. India’s large and skilled talent pool, young population, and thriving research sector make the country ideal for the Group’s collaborative working approach, which saw the launch of the India Hub earlier this year to create long-term strategic partnerships with the Indian Government, industry, and higher education institutes.”
