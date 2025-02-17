MP Govt to Confer State Honor for Organ Donors, Boosting Awareness and Support

Organ donation saves lives, giving patients a second chance while promoting hope and medical advancements.



‘#MadhyaPradesh launches initiative to boost #organdonation pledges, aiming to save lives and improve healthcare access. #organdonor #transplantation ’

The MOHAN Foundation

Advertisement

SOTTO State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization - (http://sotto.mp.gov.in/contact-us)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that individuals who pledge to donate their organs before death will be accorded state honors during their last rites. The initiative aims to promote organ donation ( ) and save lives through increased awareness and recognition.The government will ensure that donated organs and bodies are transported via air ambulance with family consent, and donors will receive posthumous awards on national festivals as a mark of gratitude.The announcement follows a milestone in the state's medical history—a successful heart transplant at AIIMS Bhopal on January 26. The heart, donated by a 61-year-old brain-dead patient from NSCB Medical College in Jabalpur, was airlifted to Bhopal and transplanted into a 53-year-old patient from Itarsi. It was the first such procedure at AIIMS Bhopal, facilitated by a 'green corridor' established by the state police.The MOHAN Foundation, an acronym for Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network, is a prominent non-profit organization in India dedicated to promoting deceased organ donation and transplantation. Established in 1997, the foundation works tirelessly to bridge the critical gap between organ demand and supply.Through widespread awareness campaigns, educational programs, and the training of transplant coordinators, MOHAN Foundation strives to dispel myths and encourage informed decisions about organ donation. Their efforts extend to collaborating with hospitals and government bodies, ultimately aiming to save lives and improve the accessibility of life-saving transplants across the nation. Carry a organ donor card and saves lives - https://www.mohanfoundation.org/donorcard.aspAfter meeting the transplant recipient, Dinesh Malviya, Chief Minister Yadav held discussions with AIIMS Bhopal Director Ajay Singh to review healthcare facilities in the state. Addressing the media, he emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting organ donation through a new policy framework."The government will establish a state-level institution to encourage organ and body donations. Donors will be given state honours, and posthumous awards will recognize their life-saving contributions," Yadav said.The state’s air ambulance service, launched last year, has played a crucial role in transporting critical patients swiftly. For areas without airstrips, helicopter services are available to ensure timely medical intervention.Source-Medindia