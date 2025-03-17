Tough Battle of Keeping Organs Alive

Saving organs is crucial, but current methods have limits. Advanced techniques to keep them usable for longer transplants are still under research.
Every moment matters when saving organs for transplant. Cold storage helps, but only for a short time. Scientists are working on better ways, like machine perfusion and freezing techniques, to keep organs usable for longer. Could this be the solution to the organ shortage problem?
Deep-Freezing for Organ StorageCurrently, Static cold storage (SCS) and machine perfusion (MP) are the main ways to preserve organs. (SCS) Static cold storage is cheap and easy—it keeps organs in a cold solution (about 4°C) but only for a short time. Kidneys last 12–24 hours, lungs 6–8 hours, and hearts 4–6 hours. Longer storage can cause damage, leading to transplant failure (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Organ Transplantation
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?Recently, advanced freezing techniques have shown promise for long-term organ storage. Vitrification prevents ice damage by turning water in organs into a glass-like state. However, it requires chemicals that can harm cells. Scientists are working on safer methods, like reducing chemical use and improving rewarming.
Organ preservation techniques can make or break transplants.
Organ-Specific Preservation & Future OutlookScientists are working on better ways to preserve different organs. Kidneys have shown promise with long-term freezing, while livers need improved machine perfusion to reduce waste. Hearts use a lot of energy, making them harder to store, and lungs may benefit from special perfusion techniques. Research continues to find safer chemicals and better warming methods to make organ storage last longer and help solve the donor shortage.
Reference:
Source-Higher Education Press