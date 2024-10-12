App Appetite: Food Delivery Apps Gain Popularity Among Consumers

Around two-thirds of U.S. consumers have used food-ordering apps for takeout or delivery, according to the September 2024 Consumer Food Insights Report from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability (CFDAS). The report, based on a survey of 1,200 consumers, reveals that over half of users have ordered delivery via app, with nearly half using the apps weekly (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Discounts Drive Online Food OrdersLed by Joseph Balagtas, professor of agricultural economics at Purdue, the report explores food spending, consumer satisfaction, and preferences. According to the findings, 68% of consumers "sometimes," "often," or "always" use discounts or promo codes when ordering online. Those who spend the least on food use discounts the most.
From full-service restaurants, app-based delivery spending climbed to a fourfold increase. The research also examined tipping habits, revealed that most consumers tip between 10% and 19%, though 14% reported not tipping at all.
Consumers continue prioritizing safety, taste, nutrition, and budget over environmental and social sustainability. Spending on food has risen 15% since early 2022, with inflation driving adjustments in consumer budgets. Despite higher food prices, food insecurity remains unchanged at 13%, with lower-income households relying more on food banks.
The report highlights how food behavior varies across income levels, with "thrifty" spenders opting for generic brands and plant-based proteins more frequently. The CFDAS continues to track these trends to provide insights for improving the food system.
