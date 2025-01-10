Longer Wait, Longer Life: Women Face Delays But Outlive Men After Lung Transplants

When it comes to lung transplants, women face longer waits and fewer chances.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Increased delay to lung transplantation for women candidates: gender-based disparity matters in the lung transplant trajectory



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Women wait longer for lung transplants (115 days on average) while men wait just 73. #lungtransplantation #transplantation #medindia’

Women wait longer for lung transplants (115 days on average) while men wait just 73. #lungtransplantation #transplantation #medindia’

Advertisement

Lung Transplants: The Last Hope for Failing Lungs

Advertisement

Longer Waits, Greater Pain: Women’s Struggle for Transplants

Advertisement

Women Outlive Men After Lung Transplants

Increased delay to lung transplantation for women candidates: gender-based disparity matters in the lung transplant trajectory - (https://publications.ersnet.org/content/erjor/early/2024/10/10/2312054100623-2024)