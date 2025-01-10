Extreme Weather Events Exacerbate HIV Epidemic

Climate change disrupts HIV prevention and care, worsening access to services and increasing health risks. Addressing both issues is crucial for global health equity.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Climate change and extreme weather events and linkages with HIV outcomes: recent advances and ways forward



Go to source Trusted Source

Climate Change Disrupts HIV Prevention



‘#Climatechange impacts extend beyond rising temperatures. Extreme weather events may reduce #HIV testing rates. #AIDS ’

Advertisement

Climate change and extreme weather events and linkages with HIV outcomes: recent advances and ways forward - (https://journals.lww.com/co-infectiousdiseases/fulltext/2025/02000/climate_change_and_extreme_weather_events_and.5.aspx)